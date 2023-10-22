Sunday, October 22, 2023
Elon Musk offers to give one billion dollar to Wikipedia, if they change their name to this

Elon Musk said that the new name would have to be there for at least 1 year.

It is not a secret that Elon Musk hates left-media, as he frequently criticises the left-liberal media houses. He also has equal disdain for Wikipedia, given the fact that the online encyclopaedia has a well-known leftist bias. Earlier he had slammed Wikipedia and its ‘motivated’ editors for information manipulation and distortion of facts. 

He also seems to be irritated with the constant appeals for donations by Wikipedia. On 22 October, he offered $1 billion to the site, with a condition. On X (Twitter) which he owns now, Elon Musk said that he will give Wikipedia a billion dollars if they change their name to ‘Dickipedia’.

He tweeted, “I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia”. He was tagging one of his previous tweets, in which he had posted the image of a Wikipedia banner message from 2022 headlined ‘Wikipedia is not for sale’. The banner was used to seek monetary contributions from users. Elon Musk posted the image of a portion of the banner with the Sleeping Face Emoji.

Offering a billion dollars in exchange for remaining Wikipedia to ‘Dickipedia’, Musk also asked to add this information to his Wiki page.

He further added that his offer to rename the site is “in the interests of accuracy,” indicating what he thinks about Wikipedia.

When journalist Ed Krassenstein asked Wikipedia to accept the offer, saying that they could revert after collecting the money, Elon Musk said that the new name would have to be there for at least 1 year.

“One year minimum. I mean, I’m a not fool lol,” he responded.

One user replied with a screenshot of a Wiki page about a parody collection of satirical biographies “about people who are dicks,” Musk responded that he loved ‘Dickipedia’.

Elon Musk is a business magnate who heads Electric Car company Tesla, spacecraft maker SpaceX which also operates Starlink satellite internet service, infrastructure firm Boring, and social media site X (formerly Twitter). He is also co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI and PayPal.

