On Wednesday (18th October), Bajrang Dal activists stopped one Fareed Shah posing to be Ashish from entering a traditional Hindu Garba celebration held yearly at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Hockey Stadium by a mother-daughter team. The youth Fareed Shah was allegedly attempting to enter the event in order to lure some Hindu girl. For this purpose, he allegedly posed with a fake Hindu identity Ashish. Bajrang Dal members thwarted this attempt to initiate another case of love jihad in the city. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Attorney Neelam Bhargava Ram, the joint convenor of the BJP Legal Cell for the Hyderabad district shared the video and wrote on his X handle, “Finally Hindus in Hyderabad witnessed what Hindu Dharma Rakshak Raja Singh warned about. By hiding his identity a Muslim entered the Dandiya event, and the Hindu Youths caught him and handed him over to the police.”

In this video, the Hindu activists are seen inquiring the Muslim youth for his identity proof. They also asked him why he was entering with a false name Ashish. According to reports, the youth was then handed over to the Begumpet police.

It is notable that, on 15th October, BJP MLA Raja Singh said, “The holy festival of Navratri has started now. It is considered a very auspicious occasion in our Hindu Dharma and it is a very joyous festival of ours. For nine evenings starting from here to Dashahara, the Navaratri festival and Garba Dandiya are celebrated all over India in various states. Today, I am going to Surat to inaugurate almost 15 different Dandiya festivals. My only message on this occasion is that this Dandiya Utsav is the celebration of our Hindu festival. Non-Hindus should not be allowed to enter the celebration. I am also giving this message to the people of Surat.”

Raja Singh added, “This is so because we have seen non-Hindus entering the Dandiya events by applying Tlak on their foreheads and targeting our Hindu daughters and sisters for their goal of love jihad. Therefore, it is our duty to spread awareness about this. Therefore, I urge the Dandiya event organisers that non-Hindus should not be allowed to enter the Dandiya celebrations. Aadhar Cards of the persons entering Dandiya celebrations should be checked and they should be made to consume Gomutra. If any non-Hindu enters the Dandiya pandal with the intention of love jihad, he should be beaten with shoes and thrashed away.”