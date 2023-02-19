George Soros has been making headlines in India since he falsely accused the Modi government of colluding with the Adani Group. In a bid to stir sympathy in his favour, the supporters of the Hungarian-American billionaire have been trying to portray him as a ‘Holocaust survivor.’

This also gave them an opportunity to paint the Modi government as the ‘Nazi Regime’ that is somehow hellbent on silencing a man, who had supposedly witnessed the Holocaust from close quarters. Congress leader Sanjay Jha compared the current BJP regime to Hitler’s Nazi and accused them of criticising Soros who was a Holocaust survivor.

George Soros is a Holocaust survivor.



The ideological mentors of the BJP were impressed by Hitler’s Nazis.



Journalist Debashish Roy Chowdhury compared the situation in Nazi Germany with India and suggested that the latter was heading towards an anti-Muslim genocide.

“Soros was in school when Nazi Germany occupied Hungary and was lucky enough to survive the Holocaust. He has seen this movie before, and doesn’t want to see it anywhere again. He senses what’s coming in India,” he claimed.

Senior correspondent for The Print, Nikhil Rampal, also tried to build a case for George Soros and referred to him as a ‘Holocaut survivor.’

Amidst the social media chatter around George Soros, a 1998 interview of the Hungarian-American billionaire with journalist Steve Kroft on ’60 minutes Australia’ has been doing the rounds of the internet.

At the very onset, Kroft noted, “When the Nazis occupied Budapest in 1944, George Soros’s father was a successful lawyer. He lived on an island in the Danube and liked to commute to work in a rowboat, but knowing there were problems ahead for the Jews, he decided to split his family up.”

He emphasised how Soros’ father bribed a government official to supposedly accept the billionaire as his ‘Christian Godson’ when he was a teenager.

Kroft noted, “While hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews were being shipped off to the death camps, George Soros accompanied his phoney Godfather on his appointed rounds, confiscating property from the Jews.”

When he quizzed the billionaire about the event, Soros downplayed it by claiming he was a teen and that someone would have done things anyway even if he refused to participate. It must be mentioned that the billionaire was 68 years old at the time of the controversial interview.

“You watched lots of people get shipped off to the death camps?” Kroft inquired. Soros calmly said, “Right, I was 14 years old, and I would say that that’s when my character was made…That one should think ahead, one should understand and anticipate events and one is threatened.”

No guilt in association with Nazi Godfather: George Soros

The billionaire also responded with an affirmation when asked whether he accompanied his Nazi Godfather in confiscating Jewish properties. When asked if he had developed psychiatric issues on account of his involvement, he said that it created ‘no problem at all.’

George Soros categorically stated he had no guilt about his association with the man. “I could be on the other side or I could be the one from whom the thing is being taken away…but there was no sense that I shouldn’t be there,” he said casually.

“It is just like in markets, that if I weren’t there. Of course, I wasn’t doing it, but somebody else would be taking it away anyhow whether I was there or not,” he further emphasised.

Towards the end, he asserted, “I was only a spectator. The property was being taken away. I had no role in taking away the property. I had no sense of guilt.

To summarise, Soros, as a teen witnessed Jews being taken away to death camps, accompanied Nazi to seize properties of Jews and even years later, as a 60 year old man, had no regrets or guilt of being a silent, inadvertent enabler as a young man because he said if not for him, someone else would have done it. In fact, it appears like he is rationalising his behaviour as a 14-year old young man by bringing in market dynamics and justifying the act.