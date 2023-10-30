Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli woman, who was abducted to the Gaza Strip and paraded naked during Hamas’s 7th October terror attack, was found dead in Gaza, reports quoting the Israeli military said.

On Monday, the members of Louk’s family disclosed that they had received a heartbreaking letter from the Israeli Zaka rescue service, confirming the recovery and identification of a critical bone from the base of her skull, essential for a person’s survival.

“Regrettably, we were informed yesterday that my daughter is no longer with us,” Louk’s mother, Ricarda, conveyed to the German media outlet RTL.

Shani’s sister, Adi, also confirmed Shani’s passing in an Instagram post.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of my sister, Shani Nicole (Z.L. – may her memory be a blessing), who tragically lost her life at the party massacre in Re’im on October 7, 2023.”

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the German Foreign Ministry, and Shani’s remains have not been repatriated from Gaza.

Her mother first raised alarm after identifying Louk from her distinctive tattoos and dreadlocks while horrifying videos surfaced depicting a partially unclothed body being paraded through the streets in a pickup truck by Palestinian gunmen.

The video surfaced in the wake of the massive terror and on-ground assault on Israel, the streets of Sderot and several border towns of the Jewish-majority nation after Hamas terrorists raided the southern Israeli border. Among one such disturbing visual was the naked and battered dead body of an unidentified woman who was being paraded by the Hamas terrorists in a pickup truck.

The gruesome video showed terrorists shouting the Islamic slogan ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ while the partially naked body of a woman, later identified as Shani Louk, being paraded in a pickup truck. In some videos that surfaced on social media, a murderous crowd of Hamas terrorists could be seen surrounding the vehicle, chanting slogans and spitting on the woman’s body.