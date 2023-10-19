Thursday, October 19, 2023
Pixel smartphones will be made in India soon, announces Google at ‘Google for India 2023’ event

The company will start manufacturing in India and will partner with domestic and international manufacturers to produce Pixel phones locally.

ANI
Alphabet Inc will manufacture its Pixel smartphones in India, the company announced on Thursday at the ‘Google for India 2023’, the ninth edition of its annual India-specific event.

The devices, starting with Pixel 8, are expected to begin rolling out in markets from 2014, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices and services, Google, said at the event.

“Just announced at #GoogleForIndia: Rick Osterloh @rosterloh spoke about our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India intending to start with the Pixel 8 and expecting these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s “Make in India” initiative. For more: https://goo.gle/PixelIndia #Pixel8″ Google posted on X.

“India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones and we are committed to bringing the best Google’s hardware and software experiences to the country,” Osterloh said.

The company will start manufacturing in India and will partner with domestic and international manufacturers to produce Pixel phones locally.

This endeavour aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative.

“We shared plans at #GoogleforIndia to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally and expect the first devices to roll out in 2024. We’re committed to being a trusted partner in India’s digital growth- appreciate the support for Make In India @PMOIndia+ MEIT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw,” Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet posted on X.

India holds a prominent position in Google’s strategy for the Pixel smartphone lineup, and the company is dedicated to bringing its world-class hardware and cutting-edge software capabilities to consumers across the nation, the company said.

“In recent years, India has established itself as a global manufacturing hub, offering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” Osterloh said at today’s event.

“Google is a long standing ally to India with a history of partnerships and associations with the government and the broader ecosystem,” he said

“For Android, India has been a truly special place. The vibrancy and choice of Android Devices across price points are extra ordinary. Our teams in India have consistenty invested to partner deeply with original equipment manufactures to deliver and innovate for India smartphone users,” the Google executive said.

According to a International Data Corporation (IDC) research report, India ranks third in the world for premium smartphones.

The ecosystem has fuelled the app economy in India with Indians downloading over 28 billion apps annually.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

