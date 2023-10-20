Friday, October 20, 2023
Gujarat: Feroz converts Hindu woman to Islam before marrying, forces her to keep physical relations with others, beats her with iron pipe when she refuses

Bhuj
Feroz (right) beatHindu woman (left). Image Source: Zee
Several incidents of love jihad and atrocities against Hindu girls are reported on a regular basis. A video of one such incident that recently took place in Gujarat went viral on social media. In this video, it is reported that a Muslim youth named Firoz trapped a Hindu young woman Janki in Bhuj city and married her after forcibly converting her to Islam. After the marriage, Firoz asked the girl to have a relationship with other people. The young woman refused to do so, after which, Feroz brutally beat her up. The victim has confirmed in a media interaction that this viral video is true.

According to a report by Zee News, the woman said, “He wants to involve me in the drugs business. Whenever I refuse, he beats me up. He wants to trap me in a dirty business. I am trapped in this. I wish no sisters fall into the trap of such heretics.”

The victim is facing this problem for the last four years. She is now admitted to a local hospital and she has demanded struict action against Feroz.

The video went viral on social media

A video circulating on social platform X shows a young woman lying down, bearing evident signs of severe physical abuse. The footage shows dark bruising on her back, accompanied by areas where the skin appears to be torn. The disturbing nature of the scenes has sparked widespread concern. Allegations suggest that the young woman, identified as Janki, was ensnared and married by a young man named Firoz.

The X handle named ‘The Analyser (News Update)’ posted this video and wrote, “It’s high time now for our Hindu Girls to leave their obstinacy on their obsession with ‘Mera Abdul alag hai’. In Bhuj, Jihadi Firoz traps a Hindu girl named Janki, converts her & gets married. Then he starts forcing her to sleep with others, makes unnatural relationships & beats her badly.. Just see her condition. Too painful to watch, she was beaten by an iron pipe all night.”

A similar post was also made by English weekly ‘Organiser Weekly’. The post said, “In Gujarat’s Bhuj, a Muslim man named Firoz, allegedly trapped a Hindu girl, Janki, and forced her into marriage and conversion. According to allegations made by Janki, Firoz forced her to sleep with others. The video shows how Janki was beaten up mercilessly by the accused.”

X user ‘Mr Sinha’ has also posted 2 videos of this girl.

It’s important to note that the video shared by multiple users portrays the girl in a significantly injured state. All sources present identical information, saying that a Muslim youth named Firoz has trapped and subjected a Hindu girl, Janki, to torture in Bhuj. Every part of the girl’s body captured in the footage displays visible signs of injury. Initially met with scepticism from netizens, the veracity of these videos has now been affirmed, as the victim herself has appeared before the media to provide a statement regarding the entire incident.

