On 13th October (Friday), the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released video footage which was recorded by cameras mounted on Hamas terrorists during their attack on Israel last week. In the video footage, armed terrorists can be seen firing indiscriminately at makeshift toilets at the music festival where thousands of unsuspecting Israeli and foreign nationals had gathered to celebrate the Jewish festivities of Sukkot.

The visuals that have emerged from the video footage recorded during the ghastly terror attack speak about the harrowing experience of the partygoers.

WATCH Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival.



This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill. pic.twitter.com/Ve0u9HRLWT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

In the video footage posted by the IDF, a group of armed terrorists, speaking in Arabic, are seen approaching a row of yellow portable toilets set up for partygoers. They had arrived in vehicles at the site of the Nova music festival near Reim in Israel. Seconds later, one terrorist starts pacing down the row of portable toilets, waving his rifle and intermittently firing a single round through each of the closed doors. He can be seen indiscriminately shooting at closed doors of the toilets with the clear intention of killing anyone hiding in those toilets to save their lives.

The terrorist shows no remorse, no emotion, and does not even seem to notice or care if anyone is inside those toilets. In the video, the terrorist fired at least nine shots while the sound of blasts and gunfire can be heard in the backdrop alongside some terrorists talking to each other in Arabic.

Even though a week has passed, the festival organisers and security forces are still working to locate missing attendees.

The Israeli Defense Forces took CNN’s @AndersonCooper to visit the site of the Nova music festival, where 260 people were killed. Watch the report for @AC360: pic.twitter.com/pBHohHt5XV — CNN (@CNN) October 14, 2023

Following the terrorist attack, the details began to surface as Israeli soldiers recaptured the Israeli border towns and arrested many terrorists alive to unravel the gory details of the attack.

It was learned that one of the first locations that the Hamas terrorists attacked was the Supernova music festival that was taking place close to the Gaza Strip. Some unconfirmed videos of such music festivals later surfaced online in which Hamas terrorists were seen in backdrop paragliding. The survivors spoke about the terrifying ordeal that included the rape of women, abduction, and merciless murders at the hands of Hamas terrorists. As per media reports, over 260 dead bodies were recovered at the festival site during the clearance operations while many of the partygoers were reportedly missing.

Notably, the lifeless and naked body of the German tourist later identified as Shani Louk, was paraded and spat on by Hamas terrorists following the attack on the Nova Music festival. When the horrifying video went viral, her family identified her on the basis of her long braids and tattoo on her leg matching that with the victim paraded by Hamas.