On Friday (27th October), former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh went on a tirade against the DRS (Decision Review System) after the Pakistan cricket team lost out to a dominant South African side.

In a tweet, Singh claimed, “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game…ICC should change this rule…If the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter…otherwise what is the use of technology???”

The controversy began after the South African cricket team lost wickets in quick succession and was reduced to 260/9 from 206/4. They needed 11 runs to secure victory with 27 balls remaining. Tail-enders Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were on the crease at that time.

Screengrab of the tweet by Harbhajan Singh

During the 45.5 over mark, Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf delivered a ball which hit Shamsi on the pads. The original decision of the Umpire was ‘not out.’ Pakistan team opted for an appeal under the DRS, which has been in place since 2011 in the One Day International circuit.

The DRS returned ‘Umpire’s call’ and the appeal was turned down. The South African side went on to win the match with 1 wicket remaining. After the match was concluded, Pakistani fans and some ‘Indians’ blamed the Decision Review System for the loss of Pakistan.

While completely ignoring the mechanics behind the system, they claimed that Pakistan would have won had it not been for the ‘flawed’ DRS in existence. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of them. Social media users thus had to ‘educate’ him about the workings of the appeal system.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith wrote, “Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but Rassie van der Dussen and South Africa can have the same feeling?”

Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.? https://t.co/lcTvm8zXD1 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 27, 2023

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle informed, “I suspect it is time to explain “Umpire’s Call” again. After the ball strikes the pad, what you see is a projection of where the ball might have been, it isn’t the actual ball because that has met an obstruction.”

He added “If more than 50% of the ball is projected to hit the stumps, you can be 100% sure it will. But if less than 50% of the ball is projected to hit the stumps, the current accuracy levels cannot state with 100% certainty that the ball would have hit the stumps. Hence, you go back to the Umpire’s original decision because you cannot be certain enough to overturn his call.”

“It is a very good and fair method. As cameras get better and the projected path more certain, we could reach a day when you can be certain that even if the projected path shows a ball merely clipping the stumps, it would in reality have hit them,” Bhogle concluded.

I suspect it is time to explain "Umpire's Call" again. After the ball strikes the pad, what you see is a projection of where the ball might have been, it isn't the actual ball because that has met an obstruction. If more than 50% of the ball is projected to hit the stumps, you… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 27, 2023

In a video shared by one Chaitanya, former English cricket captain Naseer Hussain could be heard explaining the dRS method in layman’s terms.

Nasser Hussain on how umpires call work https://t.co/dsk0s6Fd68 pic.twitter.com/FidNpJgrEm — Chaitanya (@chaitu_20_) October 27, 2023

“Harbhajan Singh spent his entire life playing cricket at the highest levels but is still unable to understand the simple logic behind DRS & ‘Umpire’s call’. Ironically, he’s a Rajya Sabha MP from the same party which mocks others based on their educational qualifications,” tweeted another user.

Harbhajan Singh spent his entire life playing cricket at the highest levels but is still unable to understand the simple logic behind DRS & 'Umpire's call'.



Ironically, he's a Rajya Sabha MP from the same party which mocks others based on their educational qualifications. — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) October 28, 2023

‘Since the match last night Harbhajan Singh has been given about 25 different responses – all accurate on how the DRS works. His response to every single one is 200 words that scream: I don’t get it,” wrote Aadit Kapadia.

Since the match last night Harbhajan Singh has been given about 25 different responses – all accurate on how the DRS works. His response to every single one is 200 words that scream: pic.twitter.com/RnDfJDp3sU — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) October 28, 2023

Journalist Tushar Gupta pointed out that Harbhajan Singh was one of the early proponents of the DRS, way back in 2014.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the Semi-Finals are slim. With yesterday’s loss against South Africa, they are now placed 6th in the points table out of a total of 10 teams.