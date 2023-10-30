On 29th October, a young social media rightwing influencer who was famous by the handle ‘SmokingSkills07’ on X (formerly Twitter) passed away due to a heart ailment. Yash, the person behind the handle, was not even 30 years old.

The demise of the famous influencer came as a shock to several sane and sensible netizens on X. While many people on social media mourned Yash’s death, Islamists and liberals like RLD leader Prashant Kanojia and out-on-bail fake news paddler Mohammed Zubair of dubious portal Alt News mocked and celebrated the death of this young man. Then there were a few more Islamists who stooped lower still. In their hatred for the young right-wing activist and influencer, these insensitive and rude individuals went so far as to abuse and harass his fiance online.

Amidst this sorrowful circumstance, an Islamist who goes by the handle @Apkabhai009 could not persist in his abusive action and went on to not only mock the death of the young social media rightwing influencer @SmokingSkills07 but also went on to abuse his fiance saying that she would keep crying while her hubby is being “cooked in hell right now.” He shamelessly wished that she too died soon like her fiance.

Source: X

In this time of loss, any normal person would send condolence messages to the deceased’s family and loved ones, but instead, these vile Islamists tagged his fiance and used extremely crude and abusive slang against her while celebrating the death of the young X user.

@minoritywatch1 superimposed X user Mr Sinha’s tweet announcing Yash’s demise on his post where it shared a picture of a pig. Then, by shamelessly equating the deceased social media influencer to a pig, @minoritywatch1 went on to abuse and wish death upon Yash’s fiance.

Source: X

Source: X

Several Islamists and leftists on X mocked Yash’s fiance and her Hindu faith by insinuating that she would perform Sati while grieving her fiance’s death.

Source: X

Source: X

Islamists shamelessly went on to quote a sarcastic quote by Yash’s fiance to poke fun at her on the demise of the right-wing influencer.

Source: X

Earlier, Opindia reported how RLD leader Prashant Kanojia and out-on-bail fake news paddler Mohammed Zubair of dubious portal Alt News mocked the untimely death of their ideological nemesis.

In now-deleted posts, Zubair first quoted a sarcastic tweet of Yash to mock his death and deleted it. Then he quoted another post of Yash where he alleged that Zubair was giving backend support to terrorists and wrote, “RIP smokingskills07”. The second post was deleted as well.

Similarly, in a post in Hindi on X, Kanojia shared some screenshots of Yash’s social media posts and said, “[The] Person who pretended to protect religion has died. Was enjoying the dead bodies of children, today nature enjoyed. My condolences to the family and hope their son goes to hell and his soul continues to wander in Gaza. Happy death to oblivion!”

Several leftists and Islamists exhibited an unparalleled lack of morality today when they descended on X to celebrate the right-wing influencer’s murder, but this group of Islamists did not even spare his fiance in this hour of grief. This merely shows that these groups of leftists and Islamists are willing to go to any length to malign people whose ideas differ from theirs or who dare to speak out their lies and hypocrisy.