Monday, October 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLeft-liberals and Islamists, including Mohammed Zubair, celebrate the sudden demise of a Hindu social...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Left-liberals and Islamists, including Mohammed Zubair, celebrate the sudden demise of a Hindu social media user, wish his soul to ‘go to hell’

The Islamists and leftists always had a weak sense of morality. But their utter lack of moral foundation was on display on Sunday when they mocked and celebrated the death of a popular social media user who went by the X handle @Smokingskills07.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists and left-liberals celebrated demise of rightiwng influencer
Zubair, Kanojia and others celebrated death of SmokingSkills07 (Image: File/BBC)
27

On 29th October, a young social media rightwing influencer who was famous by the handle ‘SmokingSkills07’ on X (formerly Twitter) passed away due to a heart ailment. Yash, the person behind the handle, was not even 30 years old. The demise of the famous influencer came as a shock to the netizens. Union Minister Smriti Irani prayed for the departed soul in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala expressed his condolences and pointed out how Yash’s death “once again exposed the true face of rabid radicalism”. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of SmokingSkills07. But his untimely death has once again exposed the true face of rabid radicalism.”

While it was a sombre occasion for sane and sensible people on X, with feelings of shock and condolences pouring in on social media platforms, Islamists and left-liberals found it amusing that a rightwing activist and influencer they despised deeply because of his ability to call out their hypocrisy had died young.

The Islamists and leftists always had a weak sense of morality. But their utter lack of moral foundation was on display on Sunday when they mocked and celebrated the death of a social media user whose views did not align with the Left’s outlook and who had been at the vanguard in exposing the propaganda peddled by Islamists and left-liberals. 

Frontrunners of the abusers included RLD leader Prashant Kanojia and out-on-bail fake news paddler Mohammed Zubair of dubious portal Alt News, who mocked the untimely death of their ideological nemesis.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kanojia shared some screenshots of Yash’s social media posts and said, “[The] Person who pretended to protect religion has died. Was enjoying the dead bodies of children, today nature enjoyed. My condolences to the family and hope their son goes to hell and his soul continues to wander in Gaza. Happy death to oblivion!”

Source: X

In now-deleted posts, Zubair first quoted a sarcastic tweet of Yash to mock his death and deleted it. Then he quoted another post of Yash where he alleged that Zubair was giving backend support to terrorists and wrote, “RIP smokingskills07”. The second post was deleted as well.

He then wrote, “I’ve deleted my tweets highlighting his older tweets. But the way he continuously mocked and celebrated the death of young Palestinian kids….”.

Source: X

Several Islamists quoted X user Mr Sinha’s tweet announcing Yash’s demise. Samiullah Khan wrote, “The ‘Extremist bigot’ who ruthlessly mocked & enjoyed the suffering of Palestinian children ‘@Smokingskills07’ is OFF, he is gone to the Creator’s Court for interrogiotion & judgment!”

Dr Syyeda wrote, “Not shedding tears. May he NOT rest in peace. He was the Rohit Sardana of Twitter.”

Mohammed Zubair has a history of mocking the death of right-wing activists and influencers. He often puts a target behind their backs, unleashing the army of Sar Tan Se Juda fanatics, who go on a rampage causing law and order problems.

Not to forget, he was the one who shared an edited video of a debate where former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had quoted Islamic text in retaliation to Islamist panellist Taslim Rehmani during a debate on Times Now. His actions led to riots across the country and the death of Hindus, including a tailor from Udaipur and Umesh Kohle from Amrawati, as they had posted in support of Sharma.

The venomous and crass commentsthat followed the death of the social media user, nevertheless, reflects not only the moral bankruptcy of the Left, but it also reveals their lack of humanity and macabre fascination to celebrate their opponent’s death and wish ill on the departed soul.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,331FollowersFollow
34,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com