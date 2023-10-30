On 29th October, a young social media rightwing influencer who was famous by the handle ‘SmokingSkills07’ on X (formerly Twitter) passed away due to a heart ailment. Yash, the person behind the handle, was not even 30 years old. The demise of the famous influencer came as a shock to the netizens. Union Minister Smriti Irani prayed for the departed soul in a post on X.

@Smokingskills07 Om Shanti 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 29, 2023

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala expressed his condolences and pointed out how Yash’s death “once again exposed the true face of rabid radicalism”. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of SmokingSkills07. But his untimely death has once again exposed the true face of rabid radicalism.”

Deeply saddened by the passing away of @Smokingskills07



But his untimely death has once again exposed the true face of rabid radicalism pic.twitter.com/Yqr4P7U7Hu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 29, 2023

While it was a sombre occasion for sane and sensible people on X, with feelings of shock and condolences pouring in on social media platforms, Islamists and left-liberals found it amusing that a rightwing activist and influencer they despised deeply because of his ability to call out their hypocrisy had died young.

The Islamists and leftists always had a weak sense of morality. But their utter lack of moral foundation was on display on Sunday when they mocked and celebrated the death of a social media user whose views did not align with the Left’s outlook and who had been at the vanguard in exposing the propaganda peddled by Islamists and left-liberals.

Frontrunners of the abusers included RLD leader Prashant Kanojia and out-on-bail fake news paddler Mohammed Zubair of dubious portal Alt News, who mocked the untimely death of their ideological nemesis.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kanojia shared some screenshots of Yash’s social media posts and said, “[The] Person who pretended to protect religion has died. Was enjoying the dead bodies of children, today nature enjoyed. My condolences to the family and hope their son goes to hell and his soul continues to wander in Gaza. Happy death to oblivion!”

Source: X

In now-deleted posts, Zubair first quoted a sarcastic tweet of Yash to mock his death and deleted it. Then he quoted another post of Yash where he alleged that Zubair was giving backend support to terrorists and wrote, “RIP smokingskills07”. The second post was deleted as well.

Khoon me hi iske Zehar hai. Don’t delete your tweets Zubair. We know you. pic.twitter.com/HppkPhwXbY — BALA (@erbmjha) October 29, 2023

He then wrote, “I’ve deleted my tweets highlighting his older tweets. But the way he continuously mocked and celebrated the death of young Palestinian kids….”.

Source: X

Several Islamists quoted X user Mr Sinha’s tweet announcing Yash’s demise. Samiullah Khan wrote, “The ‘Extremist bigot’ who ruthlessly mocked & enjoyed the suffering of Palestinian children ‘@Smokingskills07’ is OFF, he is gone to the Creator’s Court for interrogiotion & judgment!”

#NEWS: The 'Extremist bigot' who ruthlessly mocked & enjoyed the suffering of palestinian childrens '@Smokingskills07' is OFF, he is gone to the Creator's Court for interrogiotion & judgment! https://t.co/VjfMvnaeCM pic.twitter.com/GNcWIvx1oS — Samiullah Khan (@_SamiullahKhan) October 29, 2023

Dr Syyeda wrote, “Not shedding tears. May he NOT rest in peace. He was the Rohit Sardana of Twitter.”

Not shedding tears.

May he NOT rest in peace.



He was the Rohit Sardana of Twitter. https://t.co/REMSV84hQZ — Dr_Syyeda (@Dr_Syyeda) October 29, 2023

Mohammed Zubair has a history of mocking the death of right-wing activists and influencers. He often puts a target behind their backs, unleashing the army of Sar Tan Se Juda fanatics, who go on a rampage causing law and order problems.

Not to forget, he was the one who shared an edited video of a debate where former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had quoted Islamic text in retaliation to Islamist panellist Taslim Rehmani during a debate on Times Now. His actions led to riots across the country and the death of Hindus, including a tailor from Udaipur and Umesh Kohle from Amrawati, as they had posted in support of Sharma.

The venomous and crass commentsthat followed the death of the social media user, nevertheless, reflects not only the moral bankruptcy of the Left, but it also reveals their lack of humanity and macabre fascination to celebrate their opponent’s death and wish ill on the departed soul.