Navratri is just a few days away. But for some time, some elements have been trying to spread fear and terror during Hindu festivals. In the recent past, there have been several incidents of stone pelting on religious processions of Hindus, festivals like Garba, or attacks during the celebration of other Hindu festivals. In Ikhar village of Amod taluka of Bharuch district in Gujarat, Muslims have threatened the Hindu tribal community not to organise Navratri and said they will pelt stones if the event is held.

According to reports, the tribal community of Ikhar village, a Muslim-dominated village in Amod taluka of Bharuch district, has submitted a memorandum at the collector’s office. The petition states that the local Muslim leader of the village had threatened the people of the tribal community not to celebrate Navratri. Meanwhile, it has also been complained that tribal youths were abused and called by casteist words. Tribal community leaders and social organisations have petitioned demanding justice over the incident.

‘They abused us badly and threatened to pelt stones’: Local Hindu leader

To know the ground reality, OpIndia tried to get information by talking to Shailesh Vasava, who organises Navratri every year in Ikhar village. Shailesh told OpIndia, “Like every year, this year too, we were cleaning the open space of our village to organise Navratri in our village. I was accompanied by some other youths from the village. While we were clearing the ground, people named Mohsin Ali Khan Pathan and Ali Hasan Pathan, who lived nearby, came and started abusing us with reference to our mother and sister.”

He said most of the population in his village is Muslims and the tribal Hindus live in this Muslim-dominated village. He said, “They came and abused us. We told them ‘When we live together in a village then why do you behave like this?’ On hearing this, the Muslim leaders became more agitated and said, ‘Call whomever you want to call. This is our area, we will not let you do Navratri here’.”

According to Shailesh, the Muslims further issued threats by saying, “Still, if you do Garba, then we will uproot the mandap and pelt stones.” According to Shailesh, the population of Hindus in the village is very small and they have no other place to organise good festive events.

Local Muslims have tortured Hindus even in the past

Speaking to OpIndia, Navratri organiser Shailesh Vasava said, “This is not the first time that Muslims in the village have behaved like this. Even before this, these people have done many such things.”

He said, “Once they broke the place where Mataji’s Garba and holy lamp were placed. But we did not complain as we had to live among them. We use the same space to celebrate our festivals or on good holy occasions and every time they create a problem. This time they have threatened not to build a Navratri mandap and not to organise Garba.”

At the same time, Shailesh alleged that the tribal Hindu women of the village have also been treated rudely several times by the same Muslims. Abusive language is often used against women by those people. No one can say anything to them as their numbers are high.

Shailesh said, “As they have issued threats, we are worried about our future. They may harm us in the future. Our demand before the administration is that we should be protected and given justice.”

After the incident came to light, the Veer Birsa Brigade of Bharuch and various organizations of the tribal community came together and submitted an application to the Bharuch district collector’s office. The petition demanded that justice and protection be provided to the tribal community living in Ikhar village and punitive action be taken against the ‘leaders’ of the Muslim community who threatened them.