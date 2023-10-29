On Saturday (28th October), Vivek Ramaswamy called for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to put the heads of Hamas leaders on stakes along the Israel-Gaza border to ensure there are no further terror attacks from Hamas. Vivek Ramaswamy is the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party.

Ramaswamy was addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas in the USA. The RJC identifies itself as a Republican voice in the Jewish community and a voice for American Jews in the GOP.

Vivek Ramaswamy said, “I have full confidence that if left unrestrained, the IDF will be able to get the job of defending Israel done. I’ll personally hope for a successful in-and-out operation and would love nothing more than for the IDF to put the heads of the top 100 Hamas leaders on stakes and line them up on the Israel-Gaza border as a sign that October 7, 2023, will never happen again, and then use all of its saved resources to rebuild its border defences for the future. But that is Israel’s decision to make, not ours.”

In his address, Vivek Ramaswamy said that Israel should go ahead and destroy Hamas and Hezbollah and abandon the two-state solution if it wants.

Vivek Ramaswamy also recalled recent attacks on Jews in America

Vivek Ramaswamy also took cognisance of the attacks on Jews in the USA after Israel started retaliatory attacks against Hamas in Gaza. He said, “Jewish Americans now suffer at home as their fellow Americans throw salt on those fresh wounds. We hear the bone-chilling story of a new antisemitic attack in this country almost daily. From the Jewish students at Cooper Union who were locked in the school library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators pounded on the door to the Israeli students from Harvard Business School and Columbia who were violently attacked after peacefully confronting those who disagreed with them.”

He added, “Our friends in New York City say they’ve told their young sons to take off their yarmulkes when they’re on the street, and Jewish schools remain closed for fear of attacks. That is not America. We are a nation where every Jew and every American deserves to be safe, free to worship, and free to be who they are without fear.”

‘The Hamas attacks were barbaric, medieval, and sub-human’

Vivek Ramaswamy, in his speech, detailed his association with the Jewish community and various Jewish organisations since his university days. He also mentioned how he found the first investor for his company during his visit to Israel a decade ago. With giving a brief account of the history of Israel, he quoted Israel’s founding father David Ben Gurion multiple times in his speech before addressing the issue of the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7th October, prompting the war that is still going on.

Vivek Ramaswamy said, “The Hamas attacks were barbaric. They were medieval. They were sub-human. David Ben-Gurion said at Israel’s founding: ‘The most dangerous enemy to Israel’s security is the intellectual inertia of those who are responsible for security.’ There’s little doubt that there was some intellectual inertia within Israel’s modern military and intelligence that allowed for a failure of defences that allowed October 7th to happen.”

‘Iran used Biden administration’s funds to attack Israel’

He added, “The U.S. and Israel share a vital interest in making sure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. It was utter lunacy for the Biden administration to make a $6 billion ransom payment to Iran, which not only calls for death to Israel, but death to America. Yet against that backdrop, it was also sheer lunacy for the U.S. to have advanced discussions this summer about the transfer of nuclear technology to Iran’s Sunni rival Saudi Arabia – which, while more accommodating than Iran is towards the U.S. and Israel, absolutely should NOT become a nuclear power either.”

He further added, “There is almost no doubt that the October 7th attacks on Israel were at least in part the result of that disastrous manoeuvre by the U.S. That’s a hard truth that we as Americans must confront – that these poor decisions may have played a role in catalyzing the October 7th attack on our most important Middle Eastern ally – even though it’s not a particularly popular narrative in the media right now.”

‘Israel should go ahead and destroy Hamas and Hezbollah’

Vivek Ramaswamy asserted that Israel can survive only if it revisits its founding principles. He said, “Now is the moment for Israel to return to its founding premise: the Jewish State has an absolute right to exist. A Divine gift, gifted to a Divine nation, charged with a Divine purpose. Israel has an absolute and unequivocal right and responsibility to defend itself to the fullest, applying the only language its adversaries understand – the language of force.”

Vivek Ramaswamy added, “And what would David Ben-Gurion say? Don’t depend on anyone else’s fleeting sympathies or permission to do it. If Israel wants to destroy Hamas, Israel should go ahead and destroy Hamas. If Israel wants to destroy Hezbollah, Israel should go ahead and destroy Hezbollah. If Israel and Mossad want to pull off Munich 2.0 and take out every last leader of Hamas wherever they may be hiding, from Doha to Dresden, and host a red wedding at the Four Seasons in Qatar the next time Haniyeh and Mashaal show up, they should go ahead and do it.”

Vivek Ramaswamy said, “If Israel wants to at long last abandon the myth of a two-state solution, Israel should go ahead and abandon a 2-state solution. The rest of the Arab World can absorb Palestinians just as the Jews absorbed their people thrown out of 22 countries since 1948. The Islamic World cannot continue to condone the slaughtering of Jews while continuing to disown the Palestinians. That’s the hard truth that nobody else in either political party is willing to speak out loud to the Arab world. I will. But these are decisions for Israel to make, not America. I’m not running for President of Israel. I’m running for President of the United States.”

On 7th October (local time), Hamas launched the worst terrorist attack on southern Israel, killing at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children, elderly and women. Over 200 people were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists. Women were raped, children were killed in front of their parents, the elderly were shot dead point black in their homes, Israeli soldiers were killed, and the terrorists mutilated their bodies during the attack. Israel launched a counter-strike on Hamas following the attack. So far, around 8,000 lives have been lost in Israeli air strikes. Israel has warned the civilians multiple times to evacuate, but reports suggest that Hamas terrorists kept stopping them. Meanwhile, India launched Operation Ajay to rescue Indians from Israel. On 29th October, the Israel-Hamas war entered its 22nd day.