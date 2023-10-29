A blast occurred in Ranchi which is the capital of Jharkhand near Sadabahar Chowk in the Namkum police station area which led to the injury of one sweeper named Bunty. The windows of many houses were broken and their roofs collapsed. The sound of the blast was heard up to two kilometres away which caused fear among the populace. The Bomb Disposal Squad also arrived at the location after getting the information.

The incident transpired during the burning of a garbage heap in a waste dump and resulted in chaos in the area. The wounded was transported to a hospital and his condition is reported to be critical. The authorities immediately reached the location and started an investigation. A police probe is underway to determine the exact reason behind the occurrence and officials are refusing to state anything on camera. The rural SP (Superintendent of Police) Minj informed over the phone that no bomb or bomb-related components had been found in the inquiry of the bomb disposal squad.

There was reportedly a pile of rubbish close to Sadabahar Chowk and several individuals decided to burn the waste by setting it on fire. There was a loud explosion in the trash not long after it had been lit on fire. The Namkum police were notified of the instance after locals hurried the injured to the hospital. The explosion was so loud that it broke the windows of a nearby house. The residence of a woman Narmada Devi is close to the location and the windows of her place smashed and a car was damaged as well.

The bomb disposal squad was dispatched by the Senior SP of Ranchi due to the gravity of the situation. The crew used metal detectors to thoroughly examine the explosion site and its surroundings. The team did not discover any evidence of explosives in their examination. It is believed that methane gas was formed in the trash as it had been piled for several days and triggered the garbage to explode when it caught fire. However, the squad has taken a number of samples from the location which would be tested at the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory).

The bomb disposal squad searched Narmada Devi’s entire home to retrieve any explosive elements that may have contributed to the explosion. However, despite searching for nearly an hour, they were unable to locate any explosive remnants.