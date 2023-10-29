On 27th October, a 49-year-old self-proclaimed occult Salim was arrested by Kayamkulam Police for raping a 19-year-old young girl on the pretext of treating her anger issues. The accused was arrested from Kayamkulam Peringala Darul Fatima Pereth’s house.

As per reports, when the victim’s parents took her to the occult for treatment, he took her to another room and raped her. The accused was presented at the Kayamkulam court and sent to police remand.

According to the FIR registered in the case, the victim was raped twice. In December 2022, the victim’s parents took her to see the occult for treatment of anger issues. The accused took her to the back room and touched her inappropriately before raping her.

In January 2023, she was again taken to the occult for treatment, where the accused raped her again. He allegedly threatened the victim with consequences if she told her family about it.

The victim approached the police on 20th October and filed a complaint. The FIR was registered on 27th October under Sections 376(2)(n) and 354A(1)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).