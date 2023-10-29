Sunday, October 29, 2023
HomeCrimeAlappuzha Police arrest 49-year-old self-proclaimed "faith healer" Salim for raping a young woman on...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Alappuzha Police arrest 49-year-old self-proclaimed “faith healer” Salim for raping a young woman on the pretext of treatment of anger issues

As per reports, when the victim's parents took her to the occult for treatment, he took her to another room and raped her.

OpIndia Staff
Islamic occult Salim arrested for raping young woman
19-year-old raped by occult practitioner Salim in Kerala on pretext of treating anger issues (Image: Bing AI/AsianAge)
81

On 27th October, a 49-year-old self-proclaimed occult Salim was arrested by Kayamkulam Police for raping a 19-year-old young girl on the pretext of treating her anger issues. The accused was arrested from Kayamkulam Peringala Darul Fatima Pereth’s house.

As per reports, when the victim’s parents took her to the occult for treatment, he took her to another room and raped her. The accused was presented at the Kayamkulam court and sent to police remand.

According to the FIR registered in the case, the victim was raped twice. In December 2022, the victim’s parents took her to see the occult for treatment of anger issues. The accused took her to the back room and touched her inappropriately before raping her.

In January 2023, she was again taken to the occult for treatment, where the accused raped her again. He allegedly threatened the victim with consequences if she told her family about it.

The victim approached the police on 20th October and filed a complaint. The FIR was registered on 27th October under Sections 376(2)(n) and 354A(1)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,194FollowersFollow
34,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com