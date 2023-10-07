Harman Singh Kapoor, the Sikh who is a proprietor of a restaurant in London, recently had his car vandalised by supporters of Khalistan and also got physically assaulted. The footage of the assault became viral on social media. Now, Kapoor has also reacted to the attack and stated that the pro-Khalistan elements have become very active in the country for quite some time.

Harman Kapoor said, “I have been staying in the United Kingdom for 26 years. The Khalistani movement has been active in the UK for the past 1.5 years. I posted a video about the same and it gained a lot of traction online. I have been the target of threats and attacks for more than nine months. They wanted me to remove the clip and apologise to them, but I refused.”

Kapoor mentioned that he believed he was safe because he was living in London, however, he was wrong. “They threatened me online, subjected me to mental agony and then on 25th February 2023, they targeted me. The people who came to attack me were Sikhs. They are disparaging India, Hindus and Sikhs. I want this fight to be over”, Kapoor said.

He added, “The police only noted my complaint and did not take any action. The attackers are roaming free and the authorities are not arresting them. Khalistanis are their political assets there. If a citizen is attacked the perpetrator should be apprehended, but in my case, the police did not take these Khalistanis into custody.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh restaurant owner in London, UK who was seen in a viral video where his car was allegedly vandalised says "I have been staying in the UK for 26 years. In the last 1.5 years, the Khalistani movement has been active in the UK. I posted a… pic.twitter.com/9XKhao1YPK — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2023

On 30th September, unknown assailants fired shots at Harman Kapoor’s vehicle and damaged parts of his properties in two attacks within the span of a few hours against him and his family. His car was covered in red paint by anonymous miscreants.

Notably, Kapoor’s family members were compelled to live in hiding after receiving numerous threats of rape and death against them early this year for speaking out against Khalistani fanaticism. According to reports, the responsible authorities decided to turn off the family’s panic alarm despite frequent threats to them a few days before the recent occurrence.

The Khalistanis targeted his family despite several police guarantees of safety and specialised safety procedures. Despite multiple police assurances of their safety and sophisticated protection measures, the Sikh radicals targeted his family. The family felt unsafe in London since they had been the target of three attacks. Khalistani extremists stormed his restaurant called “Rangrez, the Taste of Punjab” just a few days after they swarmed the Indian High Commission in London.

Afterwards, he posted a video which garnered two million views in only two days and attracted trolls on social media who harassed him over the phone as well as online.