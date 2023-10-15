India is a wonderful country where all occasions and festivals are observed with grandeur. Diverse folk traditions are seen from different regions in this colourful country. The sophisticated and magnificent culture of affluent India is formed through the fusion of many indigenous customs. Sanatana Dharma’s core principle is that we are able to gain fresh knowledge throughout our festivities which offer a rational perspective as well and Navratri is one such event which falls on 15 October of this year. Let us tell you about Navratri’s cultural, religious and scientific significance and explain why it is known as the celebration of women’s power.

Cultural and religious significance of Navratri

Navratri has a special significance across the country, especially in Gujarat. The worshippers of Goddess Shakti observe a nine-day fast and play Garba during the nights. Many consider Garba as a form of entertainment which is performed for fun, however, that is not the case. Navratri has a special significance in spiritualism and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parashakti. It is not for enjoying and doing Garba and Dandiya only.

Garba is but one method of worshipping Goddess Shakti and growing closer to her. The importance of dance has been described in the ancient Vedic tradition. There are numerous paths that lead to God and Garba is one of them. Therefore, it is first and foremost important to understand and accept that the Ras-Garba on Navratri is not just for leisure, but a vital component of our religious and cultural history.

Religious history states that a demon by the name of Mahishasura once sat to perform penance for Lord Brahma. He demanded to be immortal after the latter was pleased and told him to ask for a blessing. However, he was directed to seek another one because immortality was against the law of nature. Afterwards, he requested a boon that neither a god nor a demon or a human could kill him and only a woman would be able to end his life which was granted.

Mahishasura rose to power over time and eventually began waging war against the gods who fought unitedly against him but were unable to put a halt to his reign of terror after which Lord Shiv and Lord Vishnu were pleaded for assistance. However, it was not possible to defeat the demon because of the boon bestowed upon him. As a result, all of them including Lord Vishnu began to call upon Goddess Adishakti and a heavenly light that emanated from their bodies gave her a physical form.

Mahishasura and Goddess Shakti engaged in combat despite the fact that he was destined to die at her hands. The war lasted for nine days and she defeated him on the tenth day and the festival of Navaratri came into existence ever since. Vijayadashami is commemorated after the conclusion of the auspicious nine days to mark the day the ferocious demon was eliminated. Notably, the day is also celebrated as Dussehra because Lord Ram killed demon king Ravan on the same day. Vijayadashami is an observance of the triumph of Dharma over evil.

Scientific Relevance

The scientific value of Navratri is linked to both its religious and cultural significance. The festival coincides with the intersection of two seasons which has scientific merit. There is a sandhikaal (end of one season and beginning of another) during both Navratris of the year. The body’s adjustment to speech, phlegm and bile generally goes through phases of improvement and decline during this time which affects the immune system. This is the reason that nine days are dedicated to chanting, fasting, purification of the body, cleaning, meditation, havan and other practices to prevent multiple illnesses and have a clean environment.

Economic Importance

Another very significant aspect of Navratri is its fiscal impact. Hindu events also have a substantial economic component. The income of those who create garba and diyas (clay Lamps) begins to rise at the start of Navratri. Garba is a celebration of the festival of goddess that is participated in by all devotees and it provides employment to the people who make earthen pots and lamps.

Moreover, the way people dress traditionally during Navratri is also crucial and benefits those who create the outfits. Several people find work through both little and large purchases. People who produce or sell snacks, sweets, fruits and religious items, for instance, have considerable possibilities for work during Navratri. Therefore, it is equally important to take into account the financial implications of the festival.

Importance of ‘Women Power’

The significance of women power outweighs the religious, cultural and monetary worth of Navratri by multiple factors. Adishakti pervades the atom and governs the whole universe. Feminity or power of women is also a component of the goddess. A person’s strength is their potential and no work is possible without shakti (power) which is of unique importance in the entire world. Hence, it is worshipped in different places in various ways. It’s recognised as power energy by science.

It is known as Shakti or even divine energy in the ancient Vedic faith. According to the Rig Veda, the universe in its entirety originated with a singular power and per science the universe is composed of one energy. The power of women brought prominence to the world just as the universe has emerged from the primal power. Therefore, women power is regarded as an expression of Adishakti.

Navratri also serves as a celebration of female empowerment. Navratri is also considered dedicated to women power. Girls are worshipped on the day of Durgashtami and Mahanavami on the occasion of Navratri as they are considered to be the form of Goddess Durga. There is a custom of worshipping one to nine girls between the ages of 2 years to 10 years during the festival.

The entire cosmos could not have been created without Goddess Durga who is nature and divinity. She is oxygen and completes Lord Shiva. Shiva and Shakti come together to form Ardhanarishvar (lord who is half feminine). Since Navratri is dedicated to women power and respects them. The fast and Durga Puja would be futile if one offends his mother, sister, wife, daughter or another female during this festival. Hence, Navratri imparts the essential message of honouring all women.

Significance of Garba

The word Garba is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Garbhdeep’. The popularity of playing garba among young people has elevated significantly in recent times. The popularity of playing garba among young people has elevated tremendously in recent times. If we look at the intriguing background of this well-known and fascinating folk dance, we discover that doing Garba was formerly only a tradition in Rajasthan and Gujarat (notably Saurashtra and Kutch). However, it gained popularity and spread to other parts of India. Now, people take part in Garba all around the country.

Garba programs are organised in temples and houses. Nine holes are punched into Garba and it is placed in the centre and everyone plays Raas-Garba around it. Nowadays, large Garba festivals are hosted by various organisations in which people participate.

The holes represent the shape of the human body while the lamp therein symbolises the flame form of the soul. The former indicates the nine doors of the human body which include the two eyes, two ears, two noses (nostrils), mouth, anus and genitalia. A person’s soul exits their body through any of these openings when they die. A lamp is continuously lit for nine days with the conviction that the self-flame is perpetually ignited.

Apart from this, 27 holes are made in Garba in many places, however, the mystery of it is unknown. Garba is viewed as a representation of the universe and the 27 pores (9 in 3 lines) are interpreted as a depiction of the 27 constellations and each of them has 4 phases through which the number 27 X 4 = 108 is obtained. Therefore, it is believed that rotating the Garbi 108 times by placing the Garba in the middle is equal to the virtue of circumambulating the universe.

Method and tradition of worship

Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Navratri. Each day is dedicated to the worship of a different form. The nine manifestations of the goddess are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri and Siddhidatri.

Goddess Durga along with her family, based on religious beliefs, rode her Vahan (carrier/vehicle) from Kailash to Earth on the first day of Navratri. It is crucial to invoke the goddess during the Navratri fast. Invocation means inviting the deity into the house for a specific goal or accomplishment.

The installation of the Kumbhasthapana or Kalash comes first in the procedure of worshipping Goddess Shakti. It must be installed if one fast for nine days during Navratri and should do the same even on the first or the day of Ashtami. According to the Devi Purana, it is very important to establish a Kalash in the house before worshipping Goddess Bhagavati. It is erected during worship as an image of the goddess’s strength and as a site of pilgrimage. The Kalash is viewed as a representation of wealth, joy and elegance. Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and the heavenly mother force all reside in it.

The worship of Goddess Shakti can take place in multiple ways and there are numerous methods to do it which comprise yajna-yagya (ritual done in front of a sacred fire), havan (sacred purification ritual), vrat (fast), japa (meditative repetition of a mantra or a divine name), tapa (asceticism, spiritual discipline) and dhyana (meditation) among other things are performed.

Chandipath, BhavanyaShtakam and Shakradaya Stuti have a very special significance in Navratri. Yajna is carried out during Navratri at any divine religious place. It is a method in the Vedic tradition that displays a profound mysticism and the culmination of spiritual power.

Note: Read the report in Gujarati here.