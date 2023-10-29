Amidst the ongoing investigation into the serial blasts on 29th October at a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi, a man named Dominic Martin has surrendered before Kerala police. Martin surrendered claiming responsibility for the blasts that left one woman dead and over 40 injured.

Dominic Martin claimed to have placed the bombs at the convention centre, where three explosions occurred this morning.

“One person has surrendered in Kodakara Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he did it,” Kalamassery, Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said adding, “His name is Dominic Martin, and he claims to be a member of the same group/sabha. We’re looking into it. We are looking into all aspects of this case…The explosion occurred in the centre of the hall.”

#WATCH | On the blast at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery, Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar, says "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he… pic.twitter.com/q59H7TaQC7 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

The police said that it is not yet confirmed if Dominic Martin is behind the blasts or not, adding that the person is being questioned.

Notably, the convention centre where the bomb blasts occurred was holding a religious meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian group. Following the blasts, Kerala DGP Dr. Shaik Darvesh Saheb briefed the media stating that it was likely an IED blast.

Meanwhile, officials probing the Kerala blasts stated that they are thoroughly examining the CCTV footage of last three days at the convention centre to find out when and by whom the bombs were planted. The Kerala DGP has asked the public not to spread provocative or hateful messages on social media. He also warned that stringent action will be taken against those who are found indulging in it.

Kerala authorities have also enhanced security in 14 districts, railway stations, and bus stops. According to media reports, the state authorities have issued a direction to all 14 district police chiefs in the state asking them to remain careful, and alert, especially around railway stations and bus stations. They have warned that Police patrolling should be strictly ensured.