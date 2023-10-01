Sunday, October 1, 2023
On PM Narendra Modi’s call, National Cleanliness Drive takes place before Gandhi Jayanti

This gesture, PM Modi emphasised, would serve as a meaningful "swachhanjali" (cleanliness tribute) to MK Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi launched SwachhBharat Mission in 2014.
PM Modi launched SwachhBharat Mission in 2014. Image Source: The Economic Times
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, citizens nationwide are actively participating in a cleanliness drive from 10 AM today, October 1. In the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti, a unique call to action was given by the Prime Minister to fellow citizens. He emphasised that Swachh Bharat is a collective responsibility, underscoring the significance of each individual’s contributions.

Several senior leaders across the country joined this call for cleanliness and led the campaign in their respective states.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the campaign in Ahmedabad where he participated in the cleanliness campaign.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also in his home state for the campaign and did shramdan in Ahmedabad.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari took part in the campaign near Air Headquarters in New Delhi.

On 30th September, PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “Swachh Bharat is the collective responsibility of all the family members of the country. Every effort of public participation is very important in this direction. Let us come together tomorrow at 10 am to dedicate one hour to cleanliness and help us build a bright future for the country.”

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that the theme of the Swachhta Pakhwada is centred on achieving a “Garbage Free India.” He posted on X, “One Day. One Hour. One Cause. Residential Areas: 1,45,226 Areas Surrounding Schools & Colleges: 1,25,157 Areas Surrounding Anganwadis: 85,289 Market Areas & Spaces: 43,723 Bus Stands & Toll Plaza: 10,080 Swachhata Jan Andolan continues! Swachhta Hi Seva.”

During today’s campaign, a target has been set to clean 29 Vande Bharat trains running across the country every 14 minutes. This will also start from October 1. Its formal inauguration will be done by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself at Delhi Cantt Railway Station.

During the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on September 24th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a heartfelt appeal. He urged all citizens to come together in a collective effort for cleanliness, dedicating 1 hour of “shramdaan” at 10 AM on October 1. This gesture, he emphasised, would serve as a meaningful “swachhanjali” (cleanliness tribute) to MK Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on Swachhata Hi Sevaabhiyan, he said, “A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on the 1st of October i.e. Sunday at 10 AM. You too should draw time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place.”

This mega cleanliness drive is part of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada – Swachhata Hi Seva 2023’, being observed from 15th September to 2nd October. Citizens are engaging in various cleanliness activities like the restoration of old buildings, cleaning of water bodies, and ghats, painting walls, conducting street plays for awareness, and rangoli competitions. Since the launch of the Pakhwada, over 5 crore citizens have joined the campaign so far.

Press Information Bureau said in a press release, “This mega cleanliness drive calls upon citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities of public places like market spaces, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist locations, religious places etc. In every town, Gram Panchayat, all sectors of the Government like civil aviation, railways, information & technology etc. and other public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens. NGOs and other private organisations etc. interested in organising cleaning events can also apply online on the portal to the District Administration. The cleanliness events will be available for public information on a specially architectured IT platform Swachhata Hi Seva – Citizens Portal At the site of the cleanliness, citizens can click pictures and upload them on the portal too. The portal also hosts a section inviting citizens, and social media influencers to join the movement and lead the people’s movement by becoming Swachhata Ambassadors.”

Nine years ago, in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a call for cleanliness. In response, citizens from diverse backgrounds wholeheartedly embraced the cause, taking personal responsibility for Swachh Bharat. This collective effort transformed cleanliness into a pervasive national practice, and the Swachh Bharat Mission became a well-recognised and integral part of households across the country.

