On 15th October (Sunday), the Sharad Navratri Puja was performed at the newly constructed Sharda Temple which is located in the Teetwal border region of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, near the Line of Control (LoC). Devotees in large numbers from far-flung areas attended the Navratri Puja as it was for the first time after partition that the Navratri Pujas were held in the Sharda Temple in Kashmir.

Taking to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the development has a profound spiritual significance noting that the puja rituals were held for the first time since 1947 in the Sharda Temple in Kashmir. He noted that he was fortunate to inaugurate Mata Sharda Temple in March 2023.

Home Minister Shah tweeted, “It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year. Earlier in the year the Chaitra Navratri Puja was observed and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri puja resound in the shrine. I was fortunate to reopen the temple on 23rd March 2023 after restoration.”

He also pointed out that this historic development signifies the return of peace in the valley along with spiritual and cultural progress in Kashmir under PM Modi’s leadership.

He added, “This not only signifies the return of peace in the valley but also marks the rekindling of our nation’s spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Hampi was also present during the historic Puja ceremony. He had reached the Sharda Mata Mandir along with his followers on Rath Yatra from Kishkinda – the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka.

Several prominent Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims, including AK Raina, a renowned theatre personality who had acted in the acclaimed film “The Kashmir Files” were also part of the ritual ceremony.

Notably, the Teetwal area originally had Sharda Mata Mandir and Gurudwara but they were destroyed during the tribal raids of 1947. Recently, a new Mandir and Gurudwara were constructed in the same architectural style and on the same sacred land. It was later inaugurated on March 23 of this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Subsequently, the doors of the Mata Sharda Devi Mandir were opened for devotees on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, this year.

Regarding this, the Head of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir, Ravinder Pandita said, “It was yet again a historical moment to perform Navratri puja at Sharda temple LoC, for the first time after partition. The temple and Gurudwara that used to exist here were burnt down in tribal raids in 1947 and a new temple and gurudwara has come up on the same piece of land on the same pattern, that was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 23 March, this year.”