Monday, October 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNo, Rata Tata did not pay ₹10 crores to Rashid Khan for waving Indian...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsSocial MediaSports
Updated:

No, Rata Tata did not pay ₹10 crores to Rashid Khan for waving Indian flag and incurring ‘fine’ of ₹55 lakhs

"Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," the 85-year-old industrialist said.

OpIndia Staff
No, Rata Tata did not pay ₹10 crores to Rashid Khan for waving Indian flag and incurring fine of ₹55 lakhs
Ratan Tata (left), Rashid Khan (right), images via Tata Trusts and Reuters
48

On Monday (30th October), Ratan Tata took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that he has not monetarily rewarded any cricket player for being fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He tweeted, “I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever.”

“Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” the 85-year-old industrialist said.

The development comes days after social media was rife with misinformation about Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan being fined to the tune of ₹55 lakhs by the ICC for waving the Indian flag.

Screengrab of the fake claims made by a Youtube channel named ‘Global Cricket’

It was falsely claimed that Ratan Tata rewarded Khan with ₹10 crores for his act, which helped him pay off the fine of ₹55 lakhs. In reality, ICC has not imposed any such penalty on the Afghan cricket player.

A YouTube channel by the name of ‘Global Cricket’ peddled the fake news on 25th October this year, two days after Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Screengrab of the misleading tweets

The misinformation then made it to X (formerly Twitter), where several handles amplified the fake story about Rashid Khan being fined and Ratan Tata coming to his rescue

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsratan taa reward 10 crores, rashid khan fine 55 lakhs, ratan tata helped rashid khan fake news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,331FollowersFollow
34,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com