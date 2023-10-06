A case of ‘love jihad‘ has come to light in Surat city, where a Muslim youth, who is named Rizwan Gaffar Shah but using the Hindu alias Karan, is accused of deceiving a Hindu girl. He lured her into a relationship and then forcefully converted her to Islam after taking her to Delhi. The victim eventually uncovered the truth, managed to escape the situation, and returned to Surat. With the support of her family, she filed a complaint with the local police. Currently, the accused individual, Rizwan Gaffar Shah, has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway.

The Surat police took swift action, arresting the accused individual, Rizwan, following the registration of a case based on the victim’s complaint. Currently, he is undergoing intensive interrogation to gather additional information. Subsequently, he will be presented before the court, where a request for remand will be made. ACP MD Upadhyay of the Surat police provided further details to the media regarding this ongoing case.

Based on the information available, the victim girl initially crossed paths with Rizwan Gaffar Shah in the year 2018 when she was 17 years old. During this period, Rizwan assumed the identity of Karan. The girl was employed at a factory, and the accused Rizwan operated an autorickshaw, frequently providing transportation to her workplace. Over time, their acquaintance turned into a close friendship, eventually evolving into a love relationship.

Rizwan married the girl after she was caught in a love trap. The girl was a minor at the time of marriage. The two then went to Delhi. According to the complaint, after being taken to Delhi, the accused disclosed that he is a Muslim and his name is not Karan but Rizwan. But by then the victim had become pregnant, so she continued to live with Rizwan.

Rizwan forced the victim to wear a burkha, banned idol worship and going outside the house

The victim complained that Rizwan had told her that they (Muslims) do not believe in idol worship so the girl also should not worship idols. At the same time, the accused started pressuring her to convert to Islam. The girl was then forcibly converted to Islam and Rizwan took her to his family in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The victim went to UP and gave birth to a daughter. Rizwan is then alleged to have assaulted the victim saying he wanted a son. The girl also said in the complaint that in UP she was forced to wear a burqa and was also forbidden from stepping out of the house.

Meanwhile, the girl became pregnant for the second time and had a second child. The girl complained that she later came to know that Rizwan was also in touch with other Hindu girls. When questioned about this, Rizwan told the victim girl that the more Hindu girls are trapped by the Muslim youths, the more money is given to them. “I need more money right now and the more Hindu girls we bring in, the more the religion will be spread,” he said.

As the torture finally became unbearable, the girl informed the family and came to Surat and lodged a complaint at Pandesara police station, on the basis of which Surat police registered a case and arrested Rizwan Gaffar Shah, the accused in this case of love jihad.