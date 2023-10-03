Tuesday, October 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs Teesta Setalvad gets raided in the NewsClick case, here is her connection to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

As Teesta Setalvad gets raided in the NewsClick case, here is her connection to the China-funded portal and how much money she got

As per reports, the husband of Teesta Setalvad, Javed Anand, received Rs 12.61 lakh. The daughter of Teesta Setalvad, Tamara, received Rs 10.93 lakh. Son of Teesta Setalvad, Jibran, also received funds, but the amount was not mentioned in the reports.

Anurag
ED found during investigation that Teesta Setalvad's husband and children recieved share in Chinese funds recieved by Newsclick
ED found that Teesta Setalvad's husband and children recieved share in Chinese funds recieved by Newsclick (Image: File)
2

On 3rd October, Delhi Police detained several “journalists” with links to Newsclicks following raids in a foreign funding case. Controversial activist Teesta Setalvad’s Mumbai house was also raided in the matter. Setalvad has been accused of using funds she collected for the 2002 Gujarat Riots victims for personal use. She is also accused of tutoring witnesses in cases filed against the Gujarat Government and then-CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Setalvad was also accused of taking funds (Rs 30 lakh) from Congress leader late Ahmad Patel for waging war against the then-Modi-led Gujarat Government.

Teesta’s husband and children got funds from Chinese money received by Newsclick

In August 2023, it was reported that during an investigation, the Enforcement Directorate found that the money Newsclick received from China was used to fund NGOs, activists and journalists. Teesta Setalvad’s husband, son and daughter were among the beneficiaries, including Abhisar Sharma, Gautam Navlakha and more.

As per reports, the husband of Teesta Setalvad, Javed Anand, received Rs 12.61 lakh. The daughter of Teesta Setalvad, Tamara, received Rs 10.93 lakh. Son of Teesta Setalvad, Jibran, also received funds, but the amount was not mentioned in the reports.

OpIndia’s report on Newsclick’s foreign funding

In 2021, OpIndia did a detailed investigation about the links of NewsClick and uncovered how it was linked to several individuals who regularly spew venom against India – from Urban Naxals to those like Teesta Setalvad, Abhisar Sharma and several others.

Reportedly, ED found during raids in 2021 that PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited received Rs 30 crores in three years. According to sources, the funds received did not have any connections with the company’s main business activity. It was further alleged that the funds were disbursed to journalists/activists in the name of salary or consultation fees. The beneficiaries include those associated with Teesta Setalvad. Other beneficiaries include Gautam Navlakha Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, among others.

The arrest of Teesta Setalvad in fabricated evidence case linked to Gujarat Riots 2002

Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the Gujarat ATS in June 2022 in a case of forgery, influencing witnesses, and the investigation of the Gujarat riots in 2002 that occurred in the aftermath of the Godhra Train burning incident, when 59 Hindus were burned to death after a Muslim mob set ablaze a Sabarmati Express bogey carrying passengers from Ayodhya. Teesta Setalvad is accused of coaching witnesses and making ridiculous accusations in several cases related to the Gujarat riots in 2002.

The case against Setalvad was filed after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Modi in the 2002 Gujarat Riots case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police raids MeToo accused Sanjay Rajoura in Newsclick China funding case: His Anti-Hindu comments, association with portals like NewsLaundry, Quint and more

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Rajoura, raided in NewsClick case, faced MeToo allegations in 2021 where a woman accused him of forcing sexual advancements
News Reports

As Abhisar Sharma gets raided, here is what his link to China-funded NewsClick was and what ED had said about the portal’s funding

OpIndia Staff -
Abhisar Sharma features regularly on NewsClick videos wherein he is seen either defending the Congress party or furthering anti-India narratives. During the COVID-19 spread, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the NewsClick team were introduced to Chinese handlers by American businessman Neville Roy Singham for defending China’s handling of COVID-19.

As TMC protests to hide their own MNREGA corruption, Saket Gokhale’s video being pushed by Delhi police surfaces: Here is what the police say

NewsClick China funding: Fresh case lodged under UAPA, Delhi Police special cell searches premises with forensic team at multiple locations, Teesta Setalvad raided too

Liberal ‘journalists’ start whining after raids on people connected to China-funded NewsClick, talk about ‘freedom of press’ when issue is about sovereignty of India

Delhi Police raids residence of Abhisar Sharma, Prabir Purkayastha and others related to China-funded NewsClick, laptop and phone confiscated

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pakistani politician steps up to support Newsclick ‘journalists’ accused of working for China, says they have obligation to stand for Indian Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

NewsClick Scandal: House of Sitaram Yechury also raided by Delhi Police, here is how he had published propaganda articles in the portal

OpIndia Staff -

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats within a week, can revoke diplomatic immunity of those who stay back

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police raids MeToo accused Sanjay Rajoura in Newsclick China funding case: His Anti-Hindu comments, association with portals like NewsLaundry, Quint and more

OpIndia Staff -

As Abhisar Sharma gets raided, here is what his link to China-funded NewsClick was and what ED had said about the portal’s funding

OpIndia Staff -

Made In India Malaria vaccines: WHO recommends second vaccine R21/Matrix-M for use in African countries, SII to produce

ANI -

As TMC protests to hide their own MNREGA corruption, Saket Gokhale’s video being pushed by Delhi police surfaces: Here is what the police say

OpIndia Staff -

NewsClick China funding: Fresh case lodged under UAPA, Delhi Police special cell searches premises with forensic team at multiple locations, Teesta Setalvad raided too

OpIndia Staff -

Liberal ‘journalists’ start whining after raids on people connected to China-funded NewsClick, talk about ‘freedom of press’ when issue is about sovereignty of India

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police raids residence of Abhisar Sharma, Prabir Purkayastha and others related to China-funded NewsClick, laptop and phone confiscated

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,262FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com