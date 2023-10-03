On 3rd October, Delhi Police detained several “journalists” with links to Newsclicks following raids in a foreign funding case. Controversial activist Teesta Setalvad’s Mumbai house was also raided in the matter. Setalvad has been accused of using funds she collected for the 2002 Gujarat Riots victims for personal use. She is also accused of tutoring witnesses in cases filed against the Gujarat Government and then-CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Setalvad was also accused of taking funds (Rs 30 lakh) from Congress leader late Ahmad Patel for waging war against the then-Modi-led Gujarat Government.

Teesta’s husband and children got funds from Chinese money received by Newsclick

In August 2023, it was reported that during an investigation, the Enforcement Directorate found that the money Newsclick received from China was used to fund NGOs, activists and journalists. Teesta Setalvad’s husband, son and daughter were among the beneficiaries, including Abhisar Sharma, Gautam Navlakha and more.

As per reports, the husband of Teesta Setalvad, Javed Anand, received Rs 12.61 lakh. The daughter of Teesta Setalvad, Tamara, received Rs 10.93 lakh. Son of Teesta Setalvad, Jibran, also received funds, but the amount was not mentioned in the reports.

OpIndia’s report on Newsclick’s foreign funding

In 2021, OpIndia did a detailed investigation about the links of NewsClick and uncovered how it was linked to several individuals who regularly spew venom against India – from Urban Naxals to those like Teesta Setalvad, Abhisar Sharma and several others.

Reportedly, ED found during raids in 2021 that PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited received Rs 30 crores in three years. According to sources, the funds received did not have any connections with the company’s main business activity. It was further alleged that the funds were disbursed to journalists/activists in the name of salary or consultation fees. The beneficiaries include those associated with Teesta Setalvad. Other beneficiaries include Gautam Navlakha Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, among others.

The arrest of Teesta Setalvad in fabricated evidence case linked to Gujarat Riots 2002

Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the Gujarat ATS in June 2022 in a case of forgery, influencing witnesses, and the investigation of the Gujarat riots in 2002 that occurred in the aftermath of the Godhra Train burning incident, when 59 Hindus were burned to death after a Muslim mob set ablaze a Sabarmati Express bogey carrying passengers from Ayodhya. Teesta Setalvad is accused of coaching witnesses and making ridiculous accusations in several cases related to the Gujarat riots in 2002.

The case against Setalvad was filed after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Modi in the 2002 Gujarat Riots case.