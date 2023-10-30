A 19-year-old woman was brutally kidnapped and gang-raped for 20 days by five men in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The Sambhal police confirmed the development on Monday (30th October) and stated that the woman was raped by 5 men who were assisted by two women.

All the seven persons accused in the case are absconding at present and no arrests have been made. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused as an FIR has been filed against all seven at the Sambhal Kotwali police station under various provisions.

According to the survivor, she was abducted on 27th September by Mohd Arshad and Asim. The two sedated her and drove her to their friend Ashiq Khan’s house in Moradabad, where all three raped her. Later, Soni Hussain and Faiz Alam joined the group and repeatedly assaulted her.

The two accused women who assisted the accused men in abducting and assaulting the victim have been identified as Saira Begum and Zeba Khan. The victim was made hostage and was raped by multiple men for around 20 days. As per the reports, the victim managed to escape from the house on October 12 and returned home.

“A woman levelled allegations of abduction and gang-rape against seven people, and after initial investigation, we have registered an FIR against all the accused under relevant sections. The survivor was sent for medical examination and we have recorded her statement under Section 161 of CrPC. Multiple teams have been deployed to arrest the accused persons,” Circle officer (CO) Jitendra Kumar Sargam said.

FIR has been filed in the case under sections 376D (gang rape), 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her to marry), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).