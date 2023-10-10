Tuesday, October 10, 2023
UP: FIR filed against 4 AMU students for holding pro-Palestine march after Hamas terror attacks in Israel

Four students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been named in an FIR after a video surfaced online regarding several students allegedly holding a support march on Monday to express solidarity with Palestine.

Police said that however no arrests have been made so far in the incident.

“In the evening, information was received that some people took out a protest march without permission regarding an international issue on the AMU campus. Some objectionable and provocative statements have also been made during the march. An FIR has been registered against four students and we are looking for several other students who took part in the march,” Aligarh Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said.

SP Pathak informed that FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC.

Further investigation is underway.

As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured, according to The Times of Israel.

