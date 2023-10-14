The headmaster of the primary department of a school in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh has been arrested on charges of molestation and harassment. The case was registered against the accused, Asif Jamal, after the parents of a class 5 student lodged a complaint against him on Friday, October 13, accusing him of molesting their minor child and then trying to silence her by offering her a bribe of Rs 10.

Besides, the Basic Education Officer suspended the accused Asif Jamal from the post and filed a police complaint against him. The accused has been charged under sections of the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said that the accused Asif Jamal (42) is the headmaster of a government primary school that falls under the jurisdiction of Roza police station. He added that following the complaint they received from the parents of the class 5 student, they went to school to inquire about the headmaster’s conduct.

Upon inquiring as many as five other minor girl students, studying in classes 4 and 5 in that school came up to share their similar ordeal. They accused the headmaster of sexually harassing and molesting them too. Their parents alleged that when confronted, Asif Jamal would express regret for his actions however, he would continue to misbehave with the girl students in the same way.

According to police, the students had tried to complain about the headmaster’s misconduct to a female teacher at the school, but instead of helping them, she asked them to keep quiet.

Troubled by the headmaster’s behaviour, the girl students told their parents about their ordeal who in turn, informed the School Principal on October 13. The Basic Education Officer then suspended Asif Jamal and a police complaint was filed against him.

Basic Education Officer Ranveer Singh said that on Friday a villager called him and informed him about the incident, after which he reached the school and talked to the headmaster and the girls studying there.

Singh said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter, in which a woman will also be a member. He said that departmental action would be initiated after the investigation.