Videos of Hamas imams calling for the annihilation of Jews go viral in the wake of terror attack against Israel

On 10th October (Tuesday), the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shared a video compilation of some Muslim clerics (Imams) and Hamas cadre in which they can be heard giving calls for ‘annihilation’ of the Jewish community.

Taking to X, the IDF wrote, “Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organisation. They said it themselves,” along with the video compilation of what Hamas imams have been preaching in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. They said it themselves: pic.twitter.com/zzz6gkVkkd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

In the 55-second video, a compilation of several undated anti-semitic remarks could be heard from the Hamas cadre and its clergy.

The Official Sheikh of Hamas, Hamad Al-Regeb could be heard saying, “Oh Allah, bring annihilation upon the Jews, paralyze them, destroy their entity, Oh Allah, enable us to get to the necks of the Jews.”

Going ahead, the senior cadre of Hamas and Former interior minister of Gaza, Fathi Hamad threatened, “The day of your (Jews) slaughter, extermination, and annihilation is near.”

One unnamed Hamas Imam while delivering Friday Sermons for Hamas ranted that until not a single Jew or Zionist is left on the face of the Earth, we will do Jihad.

In another instance, the Imam could be heard saying that the moment will come when their property will be destroyed and their sons annihilated.

Citing the Quran, the co-founder of Hamas, Mahmoud Al-Zahar preached, “(The Quran says) Kill them wherever you may find them. We will fight them wherever we can.”

Another unnamed Imam during Friday Sermon for Hamas elaborated, “Our doctrine in fighting you (the Jews) is that we will totally exterminate you, we will not leave a single one of you alive.”

Notably, following the dastardly attack on 7th October, the Israeli security forces and government officials have been highlighting that Hamas is equivalent to the other dreaded terrorist organisation, the Islamic State (ISIS), and urging the world community to come on the same page against this terrorist organisation with the same seriousness to save humanity that they demonstrated against ISIS.

However, attempts are being made to justify these massacres of innocent and unsuspecting Israeli civilians as a fight for Justice against the ‘occupier’ Israel to get Independence and freedom.

Meanwhile, more grisly details of horror that Israeli citizens faced are coming to the fore as Israeli soldiers are engaged in clearance operation after regaining control of territories captured by the Hamas terrorists. During one such clearance operation, the Israeli forces found that Hamas had killed over 40 babies, out of which some of them had been beheaded while some victims were burnt in their houses with their families.

Some videos that have been captured on reveal how Hamas targeted innocent Israeli civilians and inflicted brutalities in Israel.

The recent Israel-Hamas war started after the State of Israel came under attack by Palestine-based Islamic terror outfit Hamas on Saturday (7th October), resulting in the death of more than 900 Israelis. About 2400 people have been wounded and over 100 still remain in the captivity of the terrorists.