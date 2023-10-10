Two days after Hamas launched a terror attack on the State of Israel and killed 800 civilians in the process, Indian YouTuber Ravish Kumar on Monday (9th October) attempted to paint Hamas as the victim.

“Whose terrorism should be condemned? Who is the terrorist in this case? There is another question – Who is the victim?”, he resorted to shielding the Palestine-based Islamist terror organisation Hamas.

The former NDTV ‘journalist’ suggested that Israel could not be a victim of terror in the ongoing conflict as several powerful Western nations are supporting the Jewish State.

“We have seen an interesting nomenclature in several writings – one is being called a victim (aka Palestine) and another is dubbed as the victim of victims (aka Israel)… Both of them are accused of terrorism and both are victims…Powerful Israel, accused of occupation (in Gaza) is also a victim,” Ravish Kumar claimed.

The former ‘scribe’ made a case for Hamas by claiming that the terror organisation in Palestine is not as ‘powerful’ as Israel. “Now imagine the flight of those who are weak (in front of Israel)…Most nations are with Israel and it is still the victim of ‘victims.’ Not even a handful of countries are with Palestine,” he brazened out.

In a bid to pacify his large follower base of Hamas sympathisers, Ravish Kumar inquired, “Are these countries doing justice (by siding with Israel) or amplifying terror (of Israel) in the name of combating terrorism?”

Later in his monologue, the YouTuber insinuated that the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government orchestrated the attacks on its citizens for political mileage.

“Even a month ago, Netanyahu did not have this level of popular support…Should we leave this question out as to how Hamas intruded into the border of Israel? I am sure the answer to this question…” he cast aspersions on Israel instead of questioning Hamas terrorists.

Ravish Kumar made the contentious remarks during his 39-minute-long rant on his YouTube channel on Monday (9th October).

Similar claims were earlier peddled by ‘journalist’ turned politician Prashant Kanojia, who alleged, “Elections in Israel are going to take place soon. The current Israeli Prime Minister is also a coward like the Prime Minister of another nation. He also wants to attack his own citizens and win elections.”

This is not the first time that Ravish Kumar has resorted to whitewashing extremists, responsible for widespread violence. In August 2020, he tried to absolve the radical Islamists of their complicity in the Bengaluru riots.

In his usual sober voice, which helps propaganda sound seamlessly soothing, Ravish claimed on Friday, “Jo dangai hota hai vo dangai hota hai. Na toh unha Hindu mazhab see koi matlab hota hai na hi koi Muslim mazhab see koi matlab hota hai (A rioter is a rioter. He has nothing to due with Hindusim or Islam.)”

Ravish further claimed, “Rioters look for a reason to be provoked. Those who know this game plan are well acquainted with the fact that a post can attract mobs who will unleash.” Through his claims, Ravish tried to deny the ‘communal angle’ in the Bengaluru carnage.