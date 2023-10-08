As Israel continues retaliatory air raids into Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip after the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas terrorists left over 300 dead and more than 1,000 injured in Israel, hackers targeted the website of Jerusalem Post with multiple cyberattacks, the country’s leading and best-selling English newspaper.

As a result of the cyberattack, the website of Jerusalem Post has crashed and it is not accessible now. A visit to the URL of the site shows a 403 error, which means access to the servers of the site has been forbidden.

Jerusalem Post confirmed on X that it has come under a cyberattack, causing its site to crash. “The Jerusalem Post has been targeted by multiple cyberattacks this morning causing our site to crash,” the Israeli daily posted on X.

— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 8, 2023

The English daily added in the tweet, “We’ll be back soon and will continue to be the top source of information on Operation Swords of Iron and the murderous attacks by Hamas.”

The cyberattacks came on the heels of the Hamas group launching a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea offensive against Israel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Hamas terror attack has crossed 300, while the number of injured rose to over 1,800. A day after the attack began, Israeli security forces are still struggling to clear terrorist cells hidden within devastated Israeli localities in the southern region. Many civilians are still holed up in their homes, hiding in fear of terrorists roaming the areas searching for victims.

Hamas had also taken a number of people hostage, but Israeli forces have rescued most of them. Army and police forces neutralised terrorists and rescued their captives after hours-long standoffs in Sderot, Ofakim and Kibbutz Be’eri.

An undetermined number of terrorists were captured or killed by security forces and others, while some managed to sneak back into Gaza with hostages, including women, children, and senior citizens, according to reports.

Israel has launched “Operation Swords of Iron,” striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s response to the Hamas incursion will “exact a huge price” on the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 232 people were killed and 1,790 were injured in Gaza in the retaliatory action by Israeli forces.