Israeli security officials have been collecting witness testimonies to gather evidence and confirm the allegations of sexual assaults committed by Hamas terrorists during the brutal terrorist attack on 7th October. This is being done in order to prosecute the surviving terrorists who were captured by Israel.

One such testimony collected by the Israeli Police’s Lahav 433 National Crime Unit was that of a woman who survived the Re’im massacre at the music festival.

The woman said that she witnessed a young woman being gang-raped and then shot in the head. “I am trying to hide. Out of the corner of my eye, I perceive that he is raping her and carrying her. The girl was alive before, she was standing on her feet, bleeding from the back. The terrorist was pulling her hair. She had long brown hair,” the eyewitness narrated.

She added that the terrorists were in military uniforms. “They bent someone over. I realised he was raping her and passing her on to someone else also in uniform.” The witness said that subsequently one of the terrorists-rapists shot the young woman in the head and then they mutilated her body.

But this may not be even half of the spine-chilling act of rape and murder that ensued on 7th October. All Israeli media reports that have published this story claim to have omitted several graphics details, which are in possession of the police.

An Israeli author on X, formerly Twitter, quoted the eyewitness as saying that one of the Hamas terrorists shot the young woman in the head while raping her. “He didn’t even lift his pants. They cut her breasts and played with it,” Hen Mazzig cited some sources quoting the eyewitness.

BREAKING: Israeli police released testimony from a girl who survived the October 7th massacre: “I saw the Palestinians bending her down, raping her and simply passing her on to the next. She was alive when they raped her. She was on her feet and bleeding from her back. He pulled… — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 8, 2023

Another witness, a male, who was behind the primary eyewitness, recounted the incident saying that he did not see the rape and that the eyewitness was telling him what she was seeing at the time of the crime.

This is just one of the many witnesses that the Israeli security forces are collecting to confirm the allegations of sexual assault committed by Hamas terrorists as the large investigation to uncover the details of 7th October attacks.

So far, the accounts of sex crimes and other brutalities during the onslaught were shared by volunteers from Zaka, an ultra-orthodox organisation that helps retrieve and identify bodies. The group has described the gory details of the atrocities committed with many bodies of women bearing signs of brutality and abuse.

The Israeli police are reportedly scanning about 50,000 video files in order to identify the terrorists-rapists. Permission to use facial recognition system has also been granted to officials.

Reports claim that in several cases, the police was able to link some suspects to murders. One of the suspects reportedly said that he murdered a man and a woman with hammer blows, and described a tattoo on the woman’s body. Investigators were able to locate the woman, who was seriously injured, and the man’s body which had bruises that might have been from the hammer blows.

Moreover, captured terrorists revealed to Israeli security that they had planned to seize control of a town or a city in central Israel for a substantial amount of time and take its residents hostage. They also had plans to plant mines in the area.