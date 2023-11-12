On 12th November, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam lashed out at his party leaders and said there is a “Chandaal Choukadi” in Congress that hates Ram, Cow, Ganga, Gita and Gayatri.

आप मेरी “वेदना”

का “राजनैतिक”

लाभ उठाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं और आपको करना भी चाहिये,लेकिन ये शास्वत सत्य है कि हमारी पार्टी में एक ऐसी “चाण्डाल” चौकड़ी है जो राम से ही नहीं गाय,गंगा,गीता और गायत्री से भी “नफ़रत” करती है. https://t.co/TJ8e2Vp0pY — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) November 12, 2023

Acharya Pramod said, “You are trying to use my “pain” for “political” gain, and you should do it. However, it is an eternal truth that there is a “Chandal Chaukdi” (Devilious Quarter) in our party that hates not only Ram but also Cow, Ganga, Geeta and Gayatri.”

Acharya Pramod was quoting a post of Dr Trivedi on X (formerly Twitter), where Dr Trivedi used Pramod’s statement to target Congress. In a recent statement, Pramod said, “There are leaders in Congress that hate Bhagwan Ram, Hindu and Dharmgurus”. Quoting his statement, Dr Trivedi wrote, “The story of Congress Clan’s stigma of hatred towards Indian Culture. [They] Created obstacles in Shri Ram temple. [They] called Lord Shri Ram imaginary. [They invented the term] Hindu terrorism. AK Antony Committee report, which itself exposed the anti-Hindu policies of Congress. Then, recently, there was a terrible call for the destruction of the Hindu religion (Eradication of Sanatan Dharma),

“And now, the only Hindu religious leader of Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, has clearly said that some people in Congress hate the word Hindu and have contempt for Lord Ram. Therefore, now the people of the country understand that these lines were written to Mirabai Ji to solve the dilemma in her mind. “Jake Priya Na Ram Vaidehi, Tajiye Tahi Koti Bairi Sam, Yadpi Param Snehi”. It means that if someone is not dear to Ram and Sita, even if he is your ultimate beloved, you should consider him like a million enemies and abandon him,” he added.

Acharya Pramod accused Surjewala of supporting a BJP candidate to stop obscene CDs from circulation

Earlier, reacting to Pramod’s statement, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “You should leave such unimportant people. Look here. What does this kilometres-long queue of women tell you? This Diwali is of Congress. Congress has created a circle of protection for women.”

कांग्रेस के “भाग्य”

की विडंबना यही है कि एक ऐसे “लफ़ंडर”

को पार्टी का महासचिव बना रखा है जिसने राज्य सभा के चुनाव में “विधायक” रहते हुए भाजपा के उम्मीदवार और Zee न्यूज़ के मालिक सुभाष चंद्रा को जितवाने का “पाप” सिर्फ़ एक “अश्लील”

CD के “प्रसारण” को रुकवाने के लिये किया. https://t.co/uwgdDOQ9RZ — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) November 12, 2023

Quoting an ANI post that contained Surjewala’s statement, Acharya Pramod said, “This is the fate of Congress. The irony is that such “laandar” has been made the general secretary of the party who committed the sin of helping BJP candidate and Zee News owner Subhash Chandra win the Rajya Sabha elections while being an MLA only to stop the broadcast of an obscene CD”.

There are leaders in Congress who hate Ram Mandir, Lord Ram and Hindus

On 10th November, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is known for his controversial comments, lashed out at his own party leaders, alleging that there are some leaders in the party who hate Lord Ram and Hindus. He added that such Congress leaders are opposed to a Hindu saint or religious leader being in the party.

“I don’t have personal animosity towards anyone but I have felt that there are some leaders in Congress who hate not only the Ram Mandir but also the name of Lord Ram. These leaders not only hate Hindutva but also hate the word ‘Hindu’, they want to insult Hindu religious gurus. They don’t like that there should be a Hindu religious guru in the party.”

Before slamming his own party’s “anti-Hindu” leaders, Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed his joy over the construction and inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On speculations that he might be planning to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Acharya Pramod Krishnam asserted that although he is a part of the Congress party, it does not mean that the truth cannot be called the truth and a lie cannot be called a lie.