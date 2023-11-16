On 15 November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh has turned into a hub for “love jihad” and that no one would dare carry out such an atrocity should the Bharatiya Janata Party win the state’s upcoming election. He referred to prominent Congressman and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a “prepaid CM” and accused him of defaming Lord Mahadev by naming the controversial betting app after him.

He stated that his party provided the nation with its first Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) a member of an extremely backward class and that the BJP has worked for the development of Other Backward Class communities by granting them broad representation in the central ministry, the legislature and state assemblies.

The senior leader asserted that the Durg division which was once a focal point of education had devolved into a betting area during Bhupesh Baghel’s leadership as chief minister. He spoke at three rallies in Bemetara, Janjgir-Champa and Korba districts on the final day of campaigning for the second and final phase of polls in the state on 17 November.

Ishwar Sahu, a local was put forward by the BJP to replace his son Bhuneshwar Sahu who was murdered in a communal clash in Biranpur village of Bemetara in April. Amit Shah highlighted, “Ishwar Sahu is not only a candidate but a symbol of fight for justice. Under Bhupesh Kakka’s rule (referring to CM), communal elements lynched Sahu’s son Bhuneshwar Sahu. People of Bhupesh Kakka offered a cheque and job to Ishwar ji asking him not to seek justice. But I would like to thank Ishwar ji that he refused and sought justice for his dead son,” in a rally in Saja.

He noted, “It is our responsibility to get him justice. No one has the right to take the law into his hands. I want to tell Bhupesh Kaka, Today you have surrendered to communal forces for the sake of the vote bank. No one knows how many like Bhubaneswar Sahu were martyred but you never cared to give them justice. Your time ends here. Reverse counting begins.”

He pledged that if the BJP obtains power, the killers of Bhuneshwar Sahu would be put behind bars. “It is our responsibility to ensure justice for Bhuneshwar Sahu. No one will be allowed to violate the law. Every murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu will be sent to jail. The countdown of the exit of Bhupesh Kakka has started.”

He urged voters to support his party and promised that a BJP government would ensure Bhuneshwar Sahu’s justice and serve as a warning to those engaging in appeasement politics. The former BJP president criticised the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and charged that under Bhupesh Baghel’s chief ministership, Bemetara had become a hub for “love jihad.”

He charged that the Bhupesh Baghel regime was asleep at the time of the love jihad which was directed towards the Sahu, Kurmi and Gond communities. “Who will wake them up,” he asked and added, “It’s your votes. I promise you, bring BJP to power and no one will dare commit such an act.”

He blasted the chief minister and pointed out his connection with Mahadev Betting App. “Bhupesh Kakka destroyed the Durg division. During the Raman Singh-led BJP government, the Durg division had become a centre of education. Bhupesh Baghel turned it into a centre of satta (betting). If they had to engage in betting, they could have done it in the name of Bhupesh Baghel.”

“Why did he use the name Mahadev,” he questioned and voiced, “Modi ji sent Chandrayaan to the moon and named the spot (where it landed) Shivshakti, expressing reverence to Lord Shiva and Maa Shakti. But Bhupesh Kakka named a betting app after Mahadev and insulted him.”

The Home Minister announced, “In the first phase of the Chhattisgarh election, Bhupesh Kaka has been wiped out and the lotus is sure to bloom. Today, I was told by a journalist that even bookies have started saying that the Baghel government, which is involved in betting, is not going to return and a BJP government is going to be formed.”