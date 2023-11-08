Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah makes derogatory comments about priests, namgharias, and saints; arrested

The Assam Police on Wednesday (8th November) arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for disparaging priests, namgharias, and saints. DGP GP Singh confirmed that a case has been registered at Dispur police station under sections 295(a), 153A(1)(b), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

On November 4, 2023, at a public meeting in Goalpara district, Aftab Uddin Mollah made a highly offensive remark about priests, namgharias, and saints in his speech.

“Wherever there is a rape, always a Sadhu (Hindu Priest) or Namghoria (caretaker of Vaisnav Prayer House) is involved. They blame Muslims to hide the sins committed by Hindu Priests,” Mollah reportedly could be heard saying in the meeting, the video of which is making rounds on social media.

The FIR in the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a resident of Guwahati’s Bhetapara identified as Deepak Kumar Das. He said that the Goalpara MLA made highly offensive remarks about Priests and Saints.

“The MLA has deliberately maliciously made this speech and the same has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Further, on account of this speech the MLA has promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims and his acts are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between Hindus and Muslims,” the FIR filed in the case read.

Notably, on 7th November, the Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah also issued a show-cause notice to its Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for delivering a highly obnoxious comment against the Priests, Namgharias and Saints.

“On the 4th November 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district, you delivered a highly obnoxious comment in your speech about the Priests, Namgharias, and Saints which has been strongly reacted by the people of Assam. Being a secular Democratic Political Party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments. Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity, and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity,” the notice read.

Furthermore, the state unit pointed out that the Indian National Congress has never been against Saints, Priests, Peers, Maulanas, or Namgharias, and that the Congress has always shown due respect to them.

“I am extremely unhappy and ask you to withdraw your statement and seek a public apology in front of the Media immediately,” Bhupen Borah was quoted as stating.