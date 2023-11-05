On 4th November, a YouTube news channel, News Galley, published a video on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 where an Islamist identified as Ayaan Qureshi called Hindus insects. Qureshi also claimed that it would get difficult for Hindus once their [Muslims] government is formed at the centre. After the video sparked controversy on social media, Ghaziabad Police took cognisance of the matter and detained Ayaan Qureshi for questioning.

In a statement, ASP Naresh Kumar said, “A video has been brought to our notice of Ayaan Qureshi, who lives in Masoori, Ghaziabad. He used derogatory language against a specific religion. An FIR is being registered against the accused. Qureshi was detained and questioned. Further investigation is underway.”

‘Hindus will get crushed like insects’

Qureshi, who lives in Rafiqabad, which is a small locality in Ghaziabad, said he runs a meat shop. Using derogatory language about Hindus, he said, “You keep saying Hindu-Hindu, tell me where are Hindus. The real fight is between Jews and Muslims. What are Hindus? They will get crushed like insects when the time comes.” It appeared he was referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

He continued, “You can change the names of the places like Prayagraj and keep doing that. However, when our government comes, it will all be reversed.” He added, “Inshallah Islam zinda tha zinda hi rahega (Islam is thriving, and it will remain forever).”

‘They will be thrown in jails’

Qureshi did not stop there. He accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Hindu appeasement and working against Muslims. He added, “When our government comes, they [CM Yogi and other Hindu leaders] will be thrown in jails.” Qureshi claimed there has been no development in the past nine years since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the centre.

‘Don’t shut meat shops in Muslim areas’

Qureshi lashed out at the government for shutting meat shops during Hindu festivals. He claimed that for six months, his shop remained closed due to Hindu festivals. He said, “Why do you shut meat shops in Muslim areas? We don’t ask to shut liquor shops during Ramzan. You should let meat shops run in Muslim areas uninterrupted. If you want to close them, do it in Hindu-dominating areas.” He further claimed Hindus and Muslims who run the abattoirs are unnecessarily named in it.

Qureshi, who finds Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a promising candidate for the position of Prime Minister, sparked controversy specifically because of his Hinduphobic language. Netizens called for strict action against him.

X (formerly Twitter) user Chandan Mishra said, “This is Ayaan Qureshi from Rafiqabad, Masoori in Ghaziabad. See what he is saying openly. He is calling Hindus insects and threatening to crush them when their government comes to power.”

X user Sunanda Roy said, “He is Jihadi Ayaan Qureshi and lives in Rafirabad, Ghaziabad. See how openly he is threatening Hindus. I request Up Police to take strict action against this kind of venomous unsocial elements.”

उक्त सम्बन्ध में एसीपी मसूरी व प्रभारी निरीक्षक मसूरी को विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) November 4, 2023

X user Bala questioned how much time will it take for the police to take action against him.

In a follow-up post, he pointed out that Ayaan was detained by the police and thanked Ghaziabad Police for swift action.