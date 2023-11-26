On 25th November (local time), The Washington Post published a report claiming that the perpetrator of a stabbing attack in Ireland that led to riots in Dublin was not an immigrant but an Irish citizen.

The report cited BBC’s unnamed sources that claimed that the perpetrator was an Irish citizen who lived in the country for 20 years.

As per the BBC’s report, the claims of him being a foreign national were “false” as the man lived in Ireland for 20 years and had Irish citizenship.

However, the Washington Post published only the half-truth. In reality, the man was originally from Algeria and had been living in Ireland for the past two decades. He became an Irish citizen more than a decade ago. The attacker was reportedly living in Dublin City Council hostel accommodate before he attacked children with a knife on Parnell Square on 23rd November at noon.

As per the Daily Mail report, the attacker came to Ireland around 2003. In May 2023, he was caught by Gardai or the Irish police for having a knife in possession and damaging a car. The report suggested that though he was not “constantly causing trouble” the officers in the area knew him. Following his arrest after the knife attack, he was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. Additional police force was deployed to ensure he did not get attacked if people found out he was lodged in which hospital.

Citing unnamed sources, Daily Mail said that Gardai was investigating the matter from all possible angles including mental health episodes, considering his problematic history. Furthermore, it was being explored if the arrested perpetrator has any links to Islamic extremism. However, Gardai sources said mental health issues were more likely to be the reason behind the attack.

Though the attacker lived in Ireland for 20 years and obtained citizenship, that does not deny the fact that he is originally from Algeria and had immigrated to Ireland. It has to be noted that he got Irish citizenship only a decade ago and had a problematic past.

Moreover, by highlighting that the man has been living in Ireland for 20 years, the leftist media has proved what it has been trying to disagree with for years now, that immigrants into European countries are not being assimilated with local culture, and continue to have hatred even after living there for decades.

Dublin knife attack and aftermath

On 23rd November, violence erupted in Dublin after an Irish man of Algerian origin carried out a knife attack. He injured four people including three children. The accused was a naturalised Irish citizen who lived in the country was 20 years. He was also injured as the passer-by tackled him down. Following the attack, the anti-immigrant protests ensured leading to violence across the country. Public transport was disrupted, vehicles were set ablaze, shops were looted and clashes with police were reported. Gardai blamed the “far-right” faction for the violence. A 5-year-old girl victim of a knife attack was reportedly in critical condition at the hospital.