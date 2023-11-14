Former pornstar Mia Khalifa has come under fire on social media after she reposted her year-old comment in which she stated that “being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans”. On Saturday, November 11, the former adult actor took to X, formally Twitter, to repost the clip from the late-night talk show Ziwe in the US in which she appeared in July 2022.

Last year while speaking on the talk show, Khalifa said, “So we have OnlyFans, and then we have the sex work industry, and then we have like actors. Is there a difference between these industries or are we all fundamentally selling our bodies in some way?” asked host Ziwe Fumudoh. Mia Khalifa replied, “Honestly, I think that selling your body, like if we are going by that definition, being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans. You’re selling your body to the government.”

She reshared the old clip while responding to a post from comedian Marcella Arguello.

On November 11, the comedian took to X to share his views on the Isreal-Hamas war. He wrote, “Who else remembers being against the Iraq war and people being like oh wow so you don’t SUPPORT OUR TROOPS?!?! And then having the most dumb conversation about being anti American when you were just anti killing innocent people. Anyway this feels like that.”

Irked by his pro-Israeli and anti-American remark, the ex-pornstar, who has been actively backing Hamas terrorists since the Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Israel on October 7, reshared the TikTok video on X (formerly Twitter). The clip featured Khalifa delivering her controversial comment, seamlessly transitioning to a shot of a major sitting in a vehicle, visibly perturbed.

Since sharing the old video, the former adult actor has faced sharp criticism from several X users for humiliating the army personnel by making a bizarre comparison.

“Says the woman who is allowed to expose herself for cash based on the freedoms provided by our service members. You’ve never sacrificed a thing for anyone other than yourself. You are a sad excuse for a person,” commented an X user.

PlayBoy, Shapiro fires ex-porn star Mia Khalifa for supporting Hamas terrorists

Mia Khalifa has been extremely active since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel’s territory.

On Monday (9th October), ‘Playboy’ terminated its relationship with ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa. In a mail to the Playboy Creator Community, the company said that it had terminated all relations with Mia over the “disgusting and reprehensible” comments that she made in the context of Hamas’ attack on Israel. They also shared the letter sent to Mia terminating her contract.

Playboy is not the first one to terminate Mia Khalifa. Earlier, Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro also fired her. In a post quoted by Shapiro, Mia mentioned Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters in Palestine” and urged them to record videos in horizontal format.

Mia Khalifa poked her nose in India’s internal matters

While her support for Hamas terrorists is understandable, as she is Lebanese, it was an eye-rolling moment back in 2021 when she tried to poke her nose into India’s internal matters.

The ex-porn star supported the farmers’ protests in February 2021 and said, “What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest” The former internationally-acclaimed pornstar had also shared a picture of anti-farm law protestors, where one of them could be seen holding a placard saying, “Stop Killing farmers.” On X.