On Monday (9th October), ‘Playboy’ terminated its relationship with ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa. In a mail to the Playboy Creator Community, the company said that it had terminated all relations with Mia over the “disgusting and reprehensible” comments that she made in the context of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

In the letter, Playboy said, “We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform. Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children.”

“At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences,” it emphasised.

Screengrab of the letter, image source: Amber Lynn/Facebook

They also shared the letter sent to Mia terminating her contract. The letter read, “Playboy has always been a champion of free speech. We have fought in the courts for the rights of all people to speak free from any governmental interference. For seventy years we have highlighted different viewpoints in the pages of our magazine, on our websites, in the symposia we’ve hosted, and from the thought-leaders, creators and artists who we’ve platformed on our various forms of media.”

They added, “We also have no place in our company nor on our platforms for speech that is hateful and dehumanising. Your recent statements celebrating Hamas’ attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel, including rape, mutilation, killing and torture, are disgusting and reprehensible. Consequently, we are hereby permanently terminating you from the Playboy creator platform and ending all other business dealings we may have with you.

“We want to be very clear: we respect your right to free speech. We also expect that you understand that how you use your speech has consequences. Today, we are calling you out on your hate-mongering and severing all ties with you. We will also be letting our creator community know of our decision,” the letter pointed out.

Screengrab of the letter, image source: Amber Lynn/Facebook

OpIndia confirmed that her channel from Playboy has been deleted.

Playboy deleted Mia Khalifa’s channel. Source: Playboy

Canadian broadcaster fired Mia Khalifa

Playboy is not the first one to terminate Mia Khalifa. Earlier, Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro also fired her.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shapiro quoted Mia and said, “This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you.”

This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can… https://t.co/ez4BEtNzj4 — Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) October 8, 2023

In a post quoted by Shapiro, Mia mentioned Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters in Palestine” and urged them to record videos in horizontal format. In reply to Shaprio’s post terminating her (but not quoting his directly), she wrote, “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad.”

Source: X

Interestingly, after getting terminated, without taking any names, she appeared to have called Shaprio’s company “sh*tty” and claimed that would be the maximum press they would get, apparently riding on her back. She wrote, “That’s the most press you’ll ever get out of me for your shitty little company you quite literally couldn’t pay me to post about it publicly before because I thought it was so bad. It’s FREE PALESTINE until Palestine is FREE.”

Source: X

Seeing the backlash, Mia has “clarified” that she only wanted to make sure “there is 4K footage of her people” breaking down the walls of the “open-air prison”.

Source: X

Furthermore, she has claimed that asking for “4K footage” was in “no way, shape or form is enticing spread of violence” as she called them “freedom fighters”.

Source: X

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American former porn star and media personality. She was born in Lebanon, a country that is supporting Hamas. Notably, Lebanon’s Shia Islamist terrorist group Hezbollah has expressed its desire to join Hamas in war against Israel.

In a reply to Hezbollah, Israel warned the terrorist organisation not to mess with IDF or they would face consequences. The US has also warned the Lebanese terrorist organisation not to open a new front against Israel.

Mia Khalifa came out in support of Hamas

Mia Khalifa has been active since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel’s territory. On 7th October (local time), she posted on X claiming whoever is not on Palestine’s side is on the wrong side of history.

Source: X

In another tweet, she urged terrorists to record their atrocities in a “horizontal” format, which angered a lot of people, including her employers.

Source: X

Interestingly, X users pointed out that the only place Mia Khalifa would survive, owing to her background in the porn industry, would be Israel. Rita Panahi wrote, “My people”. You silly simpleton. You’d never survive in Gaza. In fact the only place in the Middle East a woman like you is afforded full rights is Israel. That must be hard to swallow.”

“My people”. You silly simpleton. You’d never survive in Gaza. In fact the only place in the Middle East a woman like you is afforded full rights is Israel. That must be hard to swallow. https://t.co/JUnKpvxs89 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 9, 2023

Mia Khalifa poked her nose in India’s internal matters

While her support for Hamas terrorists is understandable, as she is Lebanese, it was an eye-rolling moment back in 2021 when she tried to poke her nose into India’s internal matters.

The ex-porn star supported the farmers’ protests in February 2021 and said, “What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest” The former internationally-acclaimed pornstar had also shared a picture of anti-farm law protestors, where one of them could be seen holding a placard saying, “Stop Killing farmers.” On X.