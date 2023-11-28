On Monday (27th November), a video of a Muslim woman went viral on social media where she was seen asking her fellow co-religionists to clean and purify their bodies after being touched by non-Muslims.

She made the remarks in the context of hiring non-Muslims to apply Mehndi and makeup. “Can you hire non-Muslims to apply mehndi/ wax and makeup?” the burqa-clad woman put forward the question.

“There is no problem if a non-Muslim applies Mehndi on you but you need to purify (Pak) every body part that a Kafir (a dehumanising term used for non-Muslims) has touched with his wet hands,” she was heard saying.

The woman had no qualms while asking her co-religionists to treat non-Muslims as ‘impure’. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the popular handle ‘RightWingBoy_’ on Monday (27th November).

OpIndia found that the Muslim woman had originally posted the video on an Instagram handle ‘shiafiqh’ on 19th November this year.

At the time of writing, the disturbing video has 3510 likes. The Instagram channel ‘Shiafiqh’ has over 638 posts and boasts of 2.29 lakh followers.

In several other videos, the burqa-clad woman could be seen asking Muslims to discriminate against non-Muslims. Her fellow co-religionist could be seen appreciating her knowledge of Islam in the comment section.