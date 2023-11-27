On 25th November, pro-Khalistani elements staged a protest outside the Kalibari temple in Mississauga, Canada. The Hindu temple is also known as Toronto Kalibari. Over a dozen Khalistani supporters were waving Khalistani flag and chanting anti-India slogans. They called for “justice” for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot dead by unknown assailants in June 2023.

Nijjar’s death caused diplomatic turmoil between India and Canada as the latter accused the former of the murder of a terrorist on Canadian soil.

In the video, the Khalistani supporters can be heard saying, “The murderous diplomats of India. And letting the Mandir know, why are they sponsoring the killers of Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Why are they inviting the killers of Hardeep Singh Nijjar? The Hindu community is also a Canadian citizen. How could they stand for the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil? We will not stop until we get Justice for Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar. And we ask the Mandir to stop shielding the killers of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. We are calling out these terror houses and we will not stop until we get justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar.” In the background, there were chants of “Khalistan Zindabad”.

As per the reports, the local administration and intelligence community are aware of the Khalistani supporters who were present outside the temple. They have become a nuisance for the Hindu community as they intimidate the Hindus coming to the temple for worship. Notably, reports suggest that this was not a one-time incident but the pro-Khalistani elements have been lingering around the temple for extended periods and troubling Hindu worshipers. Despite being aware of the situation, the local police and administration did not intervene or try to stop them from intimidating Hindus.

In images of the incidents, the Khalistanis were seen standing on the Indian Tricolour and trample it.

In April this year, the Kalibari authorities expressed concerns about attempted theft at the temple. However, it is believed that the main aim of the suspects was to demoralise the Hindu community and cause disruption among the regular visitors. The temple is located at 6815 Professional Court, Mississauga. It was constructed around 30 years ago. The temple has been facing the heat due to the rising tensions due to the inaction of the Canadian authorities against Khalistani elements in the country.

The government of India has repeatedly raised concerns over the increasing Hinduphobia and attacks on temples in Canada. However, the inadequate reaction from the Canadian government has added to the deterioration of the relations between the two countries.

Attacks on Hindu temples in Canada

In September this year, Khalistani elements vandalised the Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society in Surrey British Columbia. In February 2023, unknown miscreants defaced a Ram temple in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. In January 2023, the Gauri Shankar Mandir was desecrated by Khalistani extremists in Brampton City in Ontario province of Canada. The walls of the temple were defaced with anti-India graffiti by Khalistanis associated allegedly with the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

In September 2022, some Khalistani terrorists defaced BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto with anti-India slogans. Several videos circulating on social media showed slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ painted on the walls of the temple. In February 2022, six Hindu temples were attacked in Toronto.

India-Canada relationships and the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

In June 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada by unknown assailants probably as a result of a gang war. However, in September 2023, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, accused India of being involved in the murder. Following the accusations, Canada also expelled a senior Indian diplomat. India categorically denied any involvement in the murder and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation. Furthermore, 41 more diplomats were asked to leave the country and warned to strip them of their diplomatic immunity. In October, the diplomats of Canada left India.

Canada tried to gather support from its Western allies but failed to do so. Even after two months of the diplomatic blunder that Canada made, India is yet to receive any credible evidence that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has also raised the issue that the Canadian government has been harboring terrorists and giving them political and financial power on its soil.