Canada: Another Hindu temple vandalized in British Columbia, defaced with ‘Punjab is not India’ slogans

In yet another attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, the Khalistani terrorists vandalized the Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society in Surrey British Columbia. As seen in the pictures emerging on social media, anti-India graffiti with the slogan “Punjab is not India” was sprayed on the walls of the Hindu temple.

Taking to X, Sameer Kaushal, News Director at Radio AM600 in Richmond, BC, posted that the Surrey police has been alerted about the incident. “SurreyBC Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society, a Hindu temple, has been vandalised with black spray paint. These kinds of cowardly attacks are on the rise to create terror amongst the community. @SurreyRCMP has been notified,” Kaushal wrote.

Notably, this is the second incident wherein the Khalistani terrorists targeted a Hindu temple in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia. On August 12, two Khalistan supporters defaced a temple in Surrey with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti. The Khalistani terrorists had placed posters at the entrance of the temple in a bid to terrorise the Hindu community. The poster advocated for a referendum pertaining to “the assassination of Hardeep Nijjar” and investigating India’s role in the terrorist’s assassination.

On February 17, unknown miscreants defaced a Ram temple in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti.

On January 31, the Gauri Shankar Mandir was desecrated by Khalistani extremists in Brampton city in Ontario province of Canada. The walls of the temple were defaced with anti-India graffiti by Khalistanis associated allegedly with the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The vicious slogan of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ was found spray-painted on the outer wall of Gauri Shankar Mandir.

In September 2022, some Khalistani terrorists defaced BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto with anti-India slogans. Several videos circulating on social media showed slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ painted on the walls of the temple.

In February 2022, six Hindu temples were attacked in Toronto.