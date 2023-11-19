Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has claimed that he is not a magician, who can solve all the problems of the country in a moment. He made the remarks during an interview on Sunday (19th October) with journalist Ananthakrishnan G of The Indian Express.

On being asked about the key takeaways from his tenure as the CJI, DY Chandrachud remarked, “On the very day that I took oath as Chief Justice of India, I told members of the Court, the bar, and even litigants that I am not a magician who can solve all of the Court’s or indeed the nation’s problems in one moment.”

“However, I had a clear plan to take the necessary steps to address the chronic problems affecting the judiciary,” he claimed. During the interview, the CJI placed special emphasis on ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusivity,’ including the introduction of gender-neutral toilets.

#ExpressExclusive | Questions by judges are to gain clarity… a case is not concluded until last word is said: CJI D Y Chandrachud in an interview with @axidentaljourno https://t.co/kQkBybp7Sf — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 19, 2023

“There is a push to make the Court a more inclusive space, both physically and intellectually. We published a Handbook on Gender Stereotypes, constructed gender neutral restrooms in the Supreme Court…” he had stated.

The CJI also claimed that ‘constitutional morality’ should not be rejected if it ran counter to existing social practices. “We must recognise that the constitution itself sought to reform social practices to ensure the citizens were not dominated on the sites of religion, caste, ethnicity or other cultural markers,” he said.

It must be mentioned that CJI DY Chandrachud was one of the Judges who allowed the entry of ‘menstruating age’ women into Sabarimala temple, thus deeming a 1000-year-old Hindu practice as ‘unconstitutional’.

‘Diversity’ – A key concern for CJI Chandrachud

The Chief Justice of India said that ‘diversity’ is one of the factors that are now considered by the Supreme Court collegium for the appointment of Judges. He had recently voted in favour of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

“…The task of today is to ensure that we do not fail the exceptional candidates who have battled against the incredible prejudices of gender, religion, and caste, to rise to the level of Judges of the High Courts,” he told journalist Ananthakrishnan G of The Indian Express.

He also informed that during his tenure, recruitment of law clerks in the apex court was done in accordance with principles of ‘diversity and inclusivity.’

“This year, we conducted an examination for selection of law clerks, and collected relevant data. Before the examination of next year is conducted, we will adopt a diversity and inclusion policy. In addition to this, a number of judicial officers come on deputation to work in the Registry,” the CJI concluded.

It must be mentioned that he earlier courted controversy for claiming that there is no absolute concept of ‘man’ and ‘woman’. It’s not the question of what your genitals are. So even when Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals,” he had said.