The Union Health Ministry has announced that it is closely monitoring the outbreak of reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China.

The ministry stated in a press release that there is low risk to India from both the avian influenza cases reported from China and the clusters of respiratory illness.

#HealthForAll



Union Health Ministry @MoHFW_INDIA is closely monitoring outbreak of #H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in #China



There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness… — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 24, 2023

“Some media reports have indicated clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in northern China for which WHO has also issued a statement,” the press release read.

China has reported a rise in cases of respiratory illnesses in the last few weeks. “The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations,” the health ministry stated.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recently chaired a meeting to discuss the preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 (Avian influenza virus) in October 2023 in China that was reported to WHO.

According to the Ministry of Health, the overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far.

“The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised,” the ministry stated.

The Health Ministry assured that India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency especially with the significant strengthening of health infrastructure, since the COVID pandemic.

“PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was launched by the Prime Minister which is developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary and tertiary, to prepare health systems to respond effectively to the current and future pandemics /disasters.”

The ministry stated, “In addition, India’s surveillance and detection networks under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have rich experience in dealing with challenging health situations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

What is H9N2?

H9N2 is reportedly a subtype of the avian influenza A virus infection which causes human influenza and bird flu as well. The virus is found in birds and poultry too. According to WHO, the influenza A viruses can cause global pandemics.

Symptoms of the virus can range from mild flu, eye inflammation to severe or acute respiratory disease and/or death. In rare cases, gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms have also been reported.

In January 2020, India recorded its first H9N2 case in a 17-month-old boy in Maharashtra.

What has the World Health Organisation said?

On 22nd November, the World Health Organisation urged China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

On 13th November, Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China.

According to WHO, Chinese authorities attributed this increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia (a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

Authorities stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health system to manage patients.

On 21st November, clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia were reported in children in northern China. “It is unclear if these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities or separate events,” the WHO said.

The WHO has sought additional epidemiological and clinical information as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children. “We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumonia, and the current burden on health care systems,” the WHO stated.

On 23rd November, however, WHO said that China has reported no “unusual or novel pathogens” in respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country.

The global health body said that since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the last three years.