Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCochin University stampede: Kerala Human Rights Commission registers case of security breach, seeks report...
News Reports
Updated:

Cochin University stampede: Kerala Human Rights Commission registers case of security breach, seeks report from Uni

Commission member VK Beena Kumari sent a notice to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aluva, and the CUSAT Registrar. The action is based on a complaint alleging security lapses in the university, according to officials.

ANI
CUSAT stampede: Kerala Human Rights Commission seeks report in 2 weeks
CUSAT stampede, image via Mint
13

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has asked the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) administration to file a report within two weeks after investigating the circumstances under which the tech fest stampede took place, which left four students dead and around 60 students injured.

In this regard, the commission has registered a case and also asked to check the security breach angle.

Commission member VK Beena Kumari sent a notice to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aluva, and the CUSAT Registrar.
The action is based on a complaint alleging security lapses in the university, according to officials.

The complaint alleged that there was only one door to enter the hall. Having only one door in the 2,500-seating auditorium was a mistake. There was no police security.

Human rights activist Guinness, Madasami also demanded that precautions be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Earlier, CUSAT Vice-Chancellor Dr PG Sankaran on Monday said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the tech fest stampede incident.

“Today we chaired a meeting on this incident. We formed a 3-member committee to investigate the incident. They will look into the aspects of the incident. They will also give suggestions that we can follow in the future,” VC Sankaran said while speaking to ANI.
CUSAT Vice-Chancellor further stated that a safety audit will be conducted on campus.

“We have also decided to take care of all the medical expenses of the injured people. We will also have decided to conduct a safety audit. Guidelines will be formed to avoid such incidents in the future. The current Principal of the School of Engineering Dr Deepak Kumar Sahu will be replaced by Dr Shobha Cyrus, she will take charge from tomorrow,” he said. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCUSAT Dhishna, CUSAT Nikita Gandhi, Cochin University stampede
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com