On the morning of 3rd November, a woman named Riya Devi was injured after a brutal Pitbull attack in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar after she confronted her neighbour and asked him not to allow his dog to defecate in front of her house. The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

The woman was bitten five times, including on her face, hands and legs. The local police have registered a First Information Report based on the CCTV footage and they have initiated legal proceedings against the owner of the dog.

The police stated that the victim was a resident of Swaroop Nagar and had been monitoring the man for the past few days as he let his pet defecate in front of her house. It happened again on the fateful day and the victim saw the recording from a security camera placed outside her place.

Riya and her neighbour got into an argument after she confronted him. According to Riya Devi, the man who lives in the neighbourhood let the dog loose in an attempt to frighten her which led to her suffering serious injuries. She was rescued by other people.

In the clip, the Pitbull was visible standing calmly next to the woman initially as she approached what appeared to be the house of its owner. The animal then unexpectedly leapt onto her attacking her.

She was attacked and bit by the dog multiple times and was pushed to the ground. As she tried to fend off the dog, onlookers came running to help her. The owner eventually managed to free her from his pet and brought it inside with assistance from other family members. The wounded woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Riya Devi remarked, “I am terrified and have not been stepping out of the house. The dog is allowed to roam freely and all the neighbours are scared.” Riya’s husband Rajesh Kumar added that during the dog attack, members of its owner’s family also assaulted his spouse.

Authorities have charged the owner of the dog and his son after they reportedly provoked the dog to bite, and shoved the woman to the ground. Furthermore, they presented the incident’s CCTV footage as proof against the accused. An official from the Swaroop Nagar Police Station said, “A complaint was filed and a case has been registered based on CCTV footage. We are investigating the incident.”

A case has been brought under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (careless behaviour toward animals) by the police against the neighbour, who was later released on bail.

According to the victim’s family, the Pitbull is the reason why some people don’t allow their kids to play outside on the street. They insisted that the owner be held accountable for the attack and that the dog be taken out of the locality.