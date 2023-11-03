On Thursday (2nd November) All India Majlis-e-Ittihad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him if he took money from the BJP to lose the election in 2014. This comes after Rahul Gandhi alleged that AIMIM takes money from the BJP and fields candidates against the Congress party.

Addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy, Owaisi alleged that Rahul Gandhi makes such comments against him and AIMIM due to his hatred for Owaisi’s Muslim identity.

“Rahul Gandhi..you tell me, how much money did we [AIMIM] take to support the UPA in the 2008 Nuclear deal? How much money did we receive to support Kiran Kumar Reddy’s government in the ‘no-confidence’ motion in Andhra Pradesh? To convince YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to support Pranab Mukherjee in the presidential election, how much money did I receive to meet him in jail? Did you lose the election in Amethi in exchange for money or lost it for free?” Owaisi said.

Owaisi added that Rahul Gandhi does not question his friends Jyotiaditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada who joined the BJP but accuses him of taking money from the BJP since he wears an Islamic skull cap and sports an Islamic beard implying that Gandhi is targeting him because of his religion.

راہل گاندھی تم مجلس کو نہیں جانتے تمہاری دادی دارالسلام آئی تھی۔

"Rahul Gandhi Tum Majlis ko Nahi Jante Tumhari Dadi Darusalam Aayi thi" : @aimim_national Supremo Br. @asadowaisi . pic.twitter.com/PzW1NHWDOZ — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) November 2, 2023

“Rahul Gandhi, you make these accusations because my name is Asaduddin. Because I have a beard on my face and wear a skull cap, that’s why you make allegations of taking money against me It is your hatred against this name and you have hatred against those donning beard and skull cap. That’s why you make the allegations. Your friend Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP but you don’t claim he took money. Your friend Jitin Prasada, who too joined BJP, you don’t say that he took money to join BJP,” Owaisi said.

On Gandhi’s remarks that the Congress would give back to people the corrupt money taken from people by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Owaisi said the Congress leader has “become Modi 2”.

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "…Their (Congress) leader Rahul Gandhi came here and said KCR took (people's) money and will return the money. He has become Modi 2.O. In 2014, PM Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into every citizen's bank account but… pic.twitter.com/l37i4pYUNZ — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised in 2014 to deposit Rs 15 lakh in “everyone’s account”, the AIMIM leader claimed, adding that not even 15 paise came.

#WATCH | On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "…If you call (us) B team, then should I say from which team you are?… I say to Rahul Gandhi, come to Hyderabad and compete with me in parliament elections…"(02.11) pic.twitter.com/K0NLRRQw1a — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

On the accusation levelled by the Gandhi scion that AIMIM is a “B Team” of the BJP, Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Rahul Gandhi to come to Hyderabad and contest the parliament election against him. “You come to Telangana with your ‘Khandaan’, your RSS and everyone and compete against me. In the entire Telangana they find no one else but Owaisi and Majlis,” Owaisi said.

#WATCH | Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Wherever Congress contests an election, be it Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM candidates appear there by magic…All the AIMIM candidates support the BJP. AIMIM people take money and provide… pic.twitter.com/Ucn72TqTQk — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

This comes after Rahul Gandhi while addressing a poll rally on November 1 at Kalwakurthy in Telangana said, “Wherever we go to fight the elections… Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, wherever the Congress party fights with the BJP, MIM party takes money from the BJP and puts up candidates there.”