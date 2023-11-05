Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing assault on Congress in an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh on 5 November. He termed the party as “chalu” (cunning) and advised people to vote against it. He charged that the Congress wanted to conduct a caste-based census only for the purpose of gaining votes and insinuated that if the Congress could betray his party then it could also deceive the voters.

“If you are getting nothing as ration, then why will you vote for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party),” he asked and added, “Do not even vote for Congress, it is a very cunning party. Would you be cautious or not?” He referred to a leader named Bansal and claimed, “He was upset that he had been duped by Congress. If they can con us then who are you?”

He took a jab at the ages of Congress stalwarts and former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. “How are people over eighty years old supposed to remember anyone? We have nothing against anybody. We are aware, nevertheless, that an octogenarian won’t be able to recognise. It is our own mistake to believe that such elderly people would remember us.”

He also talked about caste census and stressed, “We want caste-based census. Don’t fall for the promises of BJP and Congress. Congress is talking about it because their vote was transferred to the BJP. They want a caste-based census for the sake of votes.”

On 4 November the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh stated that his party is preparing for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which is a huge indication towards the brewing problems inside the opposition coalition. The Congress and Samajwadi party appear to be not on the same page when it comes to the alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav recently expressed his disappointment over the Congress’ denial of Madhya Pradesh seat-sharing which his party intended to contest from six constituencies. The Congress was accused of “betrayal” by him. He charged he was unaware that the I.N.D.I. Alliance was exclusive to the Lok Sabha elections and not the assembly polls.

He had previously declared that it is a “miracle” that Congress is now asking for a caste census. He pointed out that it was the same party which didn’t disclose numbers of the caste census while it was in power at the centre. He highlighted that the party has realised that people in backward areas do not support them.