“It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. It was nice to hear his vision of his Kingdom of Happiness. His thoughts on the aspirational Bhutan are indeed inspiring. We are excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development for one of our happy and warm neighbours,” Adani wrote on X.

The Bhutan King is on an eight-day visit to India which he began from Assam. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on 6th November. After that, he visited Mumbai where he met CM Eknath Shinde yesterday.

Talking about the meeting with the king, PM Modi took to X and wrote, “Pleasure to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk to India. We had very warm and positive discussions on various facets of the unique and exemplary India-Bhutan relationship. Deeply value His Majesty’s vision for the development and well-being of the friendly people of Bhutan.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Bhutan King on 5th November. He said that India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty’s guidance.

India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty’s guidance. pic.twitter.com/CyCsIwj9N9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 5, 2023

The Bhutan King’s visit to India reflects the strengthening geopolitical ties between the two Asian countries, both of which share borders with China. India’s attempts to solidify strategic partnership with Bhutan are crucial in the wake of attempts between China and Bhutan to resolve an impending boundary dispute, which the communist country could likely to use to the advantage of its aggressive expansionist approach.

On 7th November, India and Bhutan agreed on the final location survey of the first cross-border rail link between the two countries. The development came after the King’s meeting with PM Modi. Meanwhile, India is aiding several projects in Bhutan.

A statement released on the meeting between PM Modi and Bhutan King’s read, “”In his interaction with His Majesty, the prime minister reaffirmed India’s abiding commitment to its unique ties of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and as per the vision of His Majesty.”

Moreover, both countries reportedly agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation on trade, technology, cross-border connectivity, mutual investments, education and people-to-people connections. The two sides also agreed to consider establishing rail-link between Banarhat (West Bengal) and Samtse (Bhutan).