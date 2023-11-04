On Friday, 3rd November, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against television actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed for making a video of her fake arrest and allegedly defaming the police. The case against the actress has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station.

Taking to X on Friday, Mumbai Police said that nobody can violate the law for cheap publicity. The police added that the viral video of Urfi Javed getting arrested for dressing ‘obscenely’ is not true. Saying that the police insignia and uniform were misused by the actress, Mumbai Police has registered a case against Urfi Javed and arrested the fake inspector seen in the video.

“One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia & uniform has been misused. However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, and 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck,” Mumbai Police posted on X.

Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with “wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent,” while Section 419 deals with cheating by impersonation. Sections 500 and 34 of the IPC pertain to defamation and common intention.

The police said in a statement that the self-publicity video went viral on social media and misled people about the department’s stance on skimpy clothing. In the FIR, Urfi, two other women posing as constables, and a male friend posing as a police official were charged under relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Ganpatbhai Sawajibhai Makwana, the accused who pretended to be a police officer, has been served with a notice under CrPC section 41A.

This comes after a video surfaced on the internet on Friday showing Urfi Javed getting arrested by Mumbai Police due to her fashion sense. Two women police officers arrived at one of the Starbucks outlets in Mumbai where Urfi was spotted and asked her to accompany them to the police station. On asking the reason for detention, the Police said that people had complained about her clothes. However, it has now turned out that the video was staged by Urfi Javed allegedly for “publicity”.