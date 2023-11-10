Indore: Rahim Khan threatens married woman to establish sexual relations, forces her and her minor sister to accept Islam

On Friday (10th November), the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested one individual identified as Rahim Khan for threatening and blackmailing a married woman and her minor sister to convert to Islam. The accused forced and blackmailed the woman to follow the Islamic rituals and divorce her husband to marry him.

According to the reports, the Police took cognizance of the event and arrested the individual based on the complaint filed by the woman. The woman stated in the complaint that the accused was known to her mother and had arrived at their home for the birthday party of her 12-year-old sister. He then deceptively transferred the photos of her mother to his phone.

The next thing he did was to put pressure on the woman to establish sexual relations with him. He uploaded the picture of the victim woman over the internet and also made derogatory comments about it. He later blackmailed the woman to establish sexual relations with him.

Rahim would force the woman to give divorce to her husband and marry him instead. He also forced the woman to follow Islamic rituals and convert her religion to Islam. On refusing, the man would say, “We are allowed to have four marriages in our community.”

Further, he wanted the woman to make her 12-year-old sister learn some Islamic rituals and practices.

He tried to convert the woman and her sister to Islam. He would also ask the minor girl to read Fateha-Sifara. ACP Kunan Mandloi commented on the matter and said that the accused has been booked under various sections of the law. The accused has been arrested and now is being interrogated by the Police.