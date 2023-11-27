An investigation has been launched by the Ireland government against UFC fighter Connor McGregor for alleged “online hate speech”. This comes after the MMA fighter criticised the Irish government for its policies following the Dublin attacks.

At least four people including three children were attacked on 23rd November by an Algerian Muslim – who was “naturalised” as an Irish citizen – outside a school in Dublin.

Riots broke out in the Irish capital later that day with angry protesters attacking everything that came in their way at the Dublin City Centre. Irish social media users were also furious venting their anger and criticism across platforms.

Shortly after the murder, McGregor took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Do not let any Irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war.” The veteran fighter posted again, “Ireland, we are at war.” He called for action and reform in subsequent posts and criticised the government.

Moreover, 24 hours after the Dublin riots, Connor McGregor said that he does not condone the riots but added a challenge for the Leo Varadkar government.

McGregor announced that change needs to be ushered in and fast and that he is in the “process of arranging”, announcing a possible leap into politics.

He wrote, “I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast! I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed. In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.”

The Irish fighter has dared the government to “make change or make way”. He also hit out at the Irish government for the murder of Ashling Murphy, an Irish citizen who was brutally murdered by a Slovak national.

On 24th November, the Irish PM announced the passage of two legislations including permit to authorities to use facial recognition technology to probe the riots and to prosecute those deemed to promote hate speech online.

“It’s clear to anyone who may have doubted it that our current laws addressing incitement to hatred are inadequate for the social media era,” he said.

Varadkar has been facing a lot of flak online for failing to secure Irish citizens from the harm posed by immigrants in view of recent incidents and for curbing free speech of Irish people instead.

Elon Musk too joined in on the criticism. Resharing a post by a X user, he wrote, “Language being proposed as law in Ireland means this could literally happen to you for having a meme on your phone.”

Connor McGregor has been an outspoken critic of the current “progressive centre” government led by Fine Gael party. He has come down heavily on the pro-immigration policies of the government and has promised bring a solution to the problem.