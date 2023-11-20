Upsetting the unbeaten Indian team, Patt Cummins-led Australia clinched its sixth World Cup Title on 19th November in the ICC Men’s World Cup final. Soon after, pictures of Australian players celebrating with the trophy started doing rounds on the internet. However, one particular picture in which Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is seen holding a beer in one hand and resting his legs on the trophy has divided the internet.

While several X users expressed displeasure, stating that his act was ‘disgraceful’ and ‘disrespectful’ to the World Cup trophy, some users attributed the behaviour to cultural differences and stressed that it should not be looked down upon.

Users ask ICC to take action for his act, some demand that Marsh be banned from IPL

Sharing the picture of Mitchell Marsh with the trophy, some users argued that had India won the trophy, they would have cherished, respected, and worshipped it.

While claiming that Indian players would have shown respect to the trophy, one Vivek argued that this is the difference between Passion and Work!

Shame on you #mitchelmarsh @ICC take some action please!!!!!#MSDhoni #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/RpRGLzwcor — Vivek Vincent @ Ulti Boss (@VivekVincentYT) November 20, 2023

Typical arrogance of the Aussie cricket team. Shows lack of culture. What's Mitchell Marsh trying to convey with a beer bottle in one hand and feet up on the just won trophy. This cup would've been worshipped by the Indian team and all Indians if we had won it. @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/aHa4O5XUex — Brigadier P Satish (@Satishp03) November 20, 2023

Another X user named Uttam Solanki wrote, “What a shameless act by Mitchel Marsh. This will go down in history as brash, disgraceful, and disrespectful act in the history of cricket. Such an attitude is uncalled and unacceptable. What is the message you are leaving for the future generation of cricketers?”

What a shameless act by Mitchel Marsh. This will go down in history as brash, disgraceful and disrespectful act in the history of cricket. Such an attitude is uncalled and unacceptable. What is the message you are leaving for the future generation of cricketers? #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/uvQgkhU9AS — Uttam Solanki (@uttamabu) November 20, 2023

Calling ICC to take action against him, an X user AskRO wrote, “#ShameOnYou #Mitchelmarsh and Cricket Australia. Such a disgusting thing that he put his legs on the cricket World Cup. Such a shame. Take some action against them ICC. He would have respected the cup. Such a shameless behavior by him.”

Stating that unlike Indian players, kangaroos don’t respect the Cricket World Cup trophy, an X user asked ICC to take action against Marsh’s ‘disgusting behaviour.’

@atsshow7 bhai @harshktweets sir dekho kangaroos respect bhi nahi karte trophy ka indians se pucho or vo 11 players se ye Mitchel marsh sala @icc take action this is disgusting behavior pic.twitter.com/BeYNstiWh8 — Priyansh patel (@Priyans87815105) November 20, 2023

While an X user sought action against Marsh and demanded that he should be banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cultural differences should be respected, argues another half

However, several users defended Mitchell Marsh for the viral picture asserting that touching something with legs is seen as disrespect in Eastern cultures only. They argued that Marsh coming from a Western culture should not be judged in the context of Eastern culture or the latter should not be imposed on others.

Popular X user Gabbar posted, “A lot of hate for this picture. I guess only Eastern cultures consider legs impure and actively avoid touching anything revered with feet. The west builds stairs made of books.”

I guess only Eastern cultures consider legs impure, and actively avoid touching anything revered with feet. The west builds stairs made of books 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1ctk3UXR2q — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 20, 2023

Another popular X user Incognito wrote, “I don’t understand why people are crying over this pic of Mitchell Marsh. I won’t do it and you won’t do it because it is not our culture and that’s not how we live. Marsh is doing it because it is their culture & that’s how they live. Marsh putting his leg on his trophy is not harming or hurting or killing anybody. That’s all you need to understand.”

Marsh putting his leg on his trophy is… pic.twitter.com/mCGpzPxtPl — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 20, 2023

Defending Marsh, another X user wrote, “Whatever, they won and that’s their trophy.”

Arjun mocked people for getting upset with Marsh’s photo and stated, “The trophy respects only those who win it over. Proper abundance mentality displayed here by the Australian.”

Indians in the comments talking about "pls respect trophy saar" but the trophy respects only those who win it over. Proper abundance mentality displayed here by the Australian. https://t.co/RFpDaYp2dj — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) November 20, 2023

crying because Mitch Marsh kept feet on the WC trophy in the dressing room. Dibu Martinez did this in front of the whole world with his golden glove. pic.twitter.com/33MI27pO4a — No Context Politics 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) November 20, 2023

Further, a Popular X user Nivedita explaining the difference between the two cultures argued that the Western mindset caters to the material aspect and may work in the shorter run but when the material aspect loses its meaning, foundational groundings help to find an anchor in life.

She wrote, “Congratulations to Australia on a great win! Just a macro philosophical observation based on this picture though. This action of Marsh is representative of ‘extractive’ as the defining feature of the Western world. And, it works brilliantly in the ‘shorter’ scheme of time; it whets the immediate human appetite. It contributes to the material. Which is why it has become globally aspirational – the benchmark of success.”

She added, “Keeping one’s feet on the trophy would be unthinkable by an Indian, or perhaps, even an Asian because there’s an ocean of difference in the idea of sacred as one moves away from the East. It is not that the East does not have an appetite for winning. But, here, traditionally at least, winning has to have a foundational grounding in Purushartha. This difference shows its impact over a longer span of time when the world loses its bearing and needs something more intangible as an anchor, for the tangible has lost meaning.”

Crores of Indians are upset at the cricket team coming so close to the coveted trophy and losing it in the final match. Cricket triggers intense emotions in India and the outrage on Mitchell Marsh’s photo seems linked to the pain of losing the title after remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.